Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn attracted plenty of attention last summer when he stated that pound-for-pound great Floyd Mayweather was continuing to box in exhibition contests because he wasn't actually as rich as he likes to claim he is.

For a man that calls himself 'Money' those comments were never going to sit well with Floyd. As a result, once Mayweather found out that Hearn was in his home city of Las Vegas visiting a local boxing gym earlier this week, a face-to-face meeting between the pair was inevitable.

If anyone is qualified to speak about finances in modern day boxing, then it's Hearn who fronts one of the biggest promotional companies on the planet. Mayweather, though was having none of the idea that his riches have been in any way exaggerated.

Eddie Hearn Jokes His Way Out of a Confrontation With Floyd Mayweather

'Money' Mayweather is believed to be worth $400 million - but Hearn doesn't buy it

Footage of their encounter has now emerged - and it had a surprisingly friendly tone. Floyd even admitted that "he likes Eddie" before going on to explain how he had heard about Hearn's comments on this financial situation.

"I don’t have social media on my phone, so they showed me Eddie, and Eddie was like “Floyd Mayweather ain’t got no money, that’s why he doing exhibitions!"

Hearn has previously been very vocal about Mayweather's financial situation, despite the two not having an official working relationship within the sport. The 45-year-old promoter has not only questioned some of Floyd's reported income figures, but has also cast doubt over how much of whatever he has earned is left in the bank, given the American's extravagant spending habits.

The British matchmaker isn't the only one to pose these questions, either. In the build-up to his August 2017 mega-fight with Mayweather, UFC superstar Conor McGregor continually hinted at Floyd having trouble paying his taxes.

Floyd Mayweather's professional boxing record 50 fights 50 wins 0 losses By knockout 27 0 By decision 23 0

Since winning that fight and retiring with a record of 50-0, Mayweather has reportedly raked in millions by fighting prominent names such as YouTuber and WWE Superstar, Logan Paul, British reality TV star Aaron Chalmers, and former MMA fighter, John Gotti III.