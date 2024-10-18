No fighter in the history of boxing has made more money in the ring than Floyd Mayweather. However, despite entering the professional ranks as one of the brightest prospects on the planet, he was paid a surprisingly small amount for his first full bout.

Coming just months after he won an Olympic bronze medal at Atlanta 1996, Floyd took on fellow debutant, Robert Apodaca, in his professional bow - having signed with Bob Arum's Top Rank promotional company.

The contest took place in Las Vegas on the 11th of October 1996, but wasn't hosted at the MGM Grand, Caesars Palace or any of the city's other mega-resorts. Instead, it took place outdoors at the Texas Station Casino in North Las Vegas. While the surroundings weren't as plush as Floyd would go on to enjoy, interest in his debut was certainly high as ESPN televised the bout nationally.

Floyd Mayweather Made Less Than $3,000 Despite Hammering his Opponent on Debut

The future superstar needed just two rounds to get the job done

Keen to impress on his first foray into the paid ranks, Mayweather scored a knockdown in the opening round of his professional career. A left hook to the body left Apadaca gasping for breath and with no choice but to take a knee.

He recovered to see the end of the round, but wouldn't be able to withstand Mayweather's onslaught for much longer. In the second session, Floyd again ripped his opponent to the body - and this time there was no coming back. The referee waved the fight off as soon as he saw Apadaca sprawled on the canvas.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Mayweather won seven of his first 10 professional bouts by KO.

As pleasing as the performance was for Mayweather, he likely wouldn't have been thrilled with the payday he received for it. Per talkSPORT, the Grand Rapids native banked just $2,500 for his night's work.

Thankfully for Floyd, he would go on to be involved in some of the biggest selling boxing pay-per-views of all-time. From this humble start, Mayweather went on to earn $1.1 billion throughout his career.

As of 2024, his net worth is estimated to be between $400–$450 million. The 47 year-old even topped a Forbes list to be the highest paid athlete of the decade, beating Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and LeBron James.

Close

The vast majority of that wealth, though, was accumulated after he took the bold decision to buy himself out of his contract with Top Rank. Mayweather ditched Bob Arum's outfit after beating Zab Judah in 2006. He paid $750,000 to activate his opt-out clause and founded his own company, Mayweather Promotions.

During his acceptance speech for his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2022, Mayweather explained that it was the best call he had ever made.

"They [Top Rank] had me in a contract that I didn't want to be in. So I said I would buy myself out of my contract for seven hundred and fifty thousand. When I left those guys, I made seven hundred and fifty million in just three fights."

After a lucrative career as a professional, Mayweather cashed in one final time before hanging up his gloves as he took on UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Dubbed the "The Money Fight", the undefeated boxer took on 'The Notorious' and won by stoppage in the 10th round.

Mayweather's guaranteed purse for the fight was $100 million, it is estimated he earned $300 million after revenue from pay-per-view and sponsorships were included. A significant upgrade on the $2,500 he pocketed after his first bout!

In the seven years since he left the pro ranks, Floyd has continued to boost his bank balance with a series of lucrative exhibition contests. The largest of these saw him take on social media superstar Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida in a bout that attracted more attention than most traditional boxing matches at the time.