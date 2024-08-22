Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring this weekend for the latest of a series of lucrative exhibition contests that have seen him boost his bank balance after retiring from the professional ranks in 2017. The American superstar has earned big paydays on the exhibition circuit, tangling with the likes of Logan Paul and Deji Olatunji along the way.

Aside from his complete destruction of Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, most of these bouts have generally amounted to little more than glorified sparring sessions. However, that certainly wasn't the case during Mayweather's last exhibition outing in June last year.

While facing John Gotti III - the grandson of infamous New York mob boss John Gotti - the trash talk between the two fighters and their camps went too far, prompting referee Kenny Bayless to throw the bout out in the sixth round. Complete chaos then unfolded, as a full-scale riot erupted in the ring.

A little over 14 months later, the two men will meet again in a bid to settle their differences, with the contest again being advertised as an exhibition. Mayweather was handily winning the first bout before all the drama took place and has nothing to prove in between the ropes, having won 15 world titles during his glittering professional career, which he ended with a perfect record of 50-0.

Floyd's main motivation for agreeing to the rematch with Gotti likely lies in the eye-watering figure he is believed to be earning on Saturday night in Mexico City.

Mayweather is in line for an Eight-Figure Purse vs Gotti

Floyd could come close to matching his earnings vs De La Hoya and Marquez, per reports

According to a report from Marca, Mayweather could pocket anywhere from $20m to $25m for his fight this weekend. If the higher end of that estimate is correct, Floyd would come close to matching the sums he raked in for his victories over ring legends Oscar De La Hoya and Juan Manuel Marquez.

Even if his earnings do fall short of that mark, Mayweather is still set to bank an unbelievable sum for a contest that will last a maximum of eight, two minute rounds.

Floyd Mayweather Select Career Fight Purses Date Opponent Earnings May 2007 Oscar De La Hoya $25m Sept 2009 Juan Manuel Márquez $25m May 2010 Shane Mosely $40m Sept 2011 Victor Ortiz $40m Sept 2013 Canelo Alvarez $73m May 2015 Manny Pacquiao $300m Aug 2017 Conor McGregor $350m All figures taken per talkSPORT - 22/08/2024

The return bout with Gotti was never going to equal the colossal sums that Floyd demanded at the very peak of his stardom. For years, 'Money' topped Forbes' rich list of athletes, regularly beating out the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James.

That feat was only possible because of the ridiculous number of pay-per-views that Mayweather was capable of selling. Per Sportskeeda, the star sold in excess of 24 million pay-per-views across his career, generating revenue of over $1.67 billion! Naturally, Floyd only received a share of that figure, but his current net worth is reported by the same outlet to be a massive $400m.

Gotti's earnings for this weekend's fight are unknown, but judging by his limited boxing experience, the six-fight MMA novice will be lucky to get his hands on a fraction of the sum that has seemingly been promised to Mayweather.