Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition fight descended into chaos on Sunday evening after his opponent John Gotti III continued to throw punches after the referee controversially the bout.

Mayweather, 46, has been involved in a host of weird and wonderful exhibition fights since his 50th and final professional fight against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in August 2017.

But none have ended in quite such farcical circumstances as his latest bout against Gotti III - who is the grandson of mafia boss John Gotti, infamous for once running the Gambino crime family in New York.

Gotti III reportedly grew up idolising Mayweather, one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time, but that didn’t stop the 30-year-old from going after his former hero after the ref ended the fight.

Gotti III landed some solid jabs of his own during the bout and looked relatively comfortable.

But in the sixth round (out of eight), Gotti III saw his dreams of defeating Mayweather suddenly snatched away from him by the referee, who was unhappy with the trash talk coming from the American’s corner.

Gotti III was in no mood to accept the referee’s decision and swerved the official before throwing more punches at Mayweather, who was backed up against the ropes.

A mass brawl erupted, with dozens of Mayweather’s team and other security storming the ring.

Video: Mayweather vs Gotti III descends into chaos

Watch the chaotic scenes here:

Madness.

Footage captured from the stands showed Mayweather was then led away backstage to safety.

Just when you think you've seen it all in boxing, eh?

What did John Gotti III say after the fight?

In a series of rare social media posts, Gotti III called Mayweather a "punk b***h" and said "you my enemy for life" - which sounds rather onimous.

He added: "Bum never put me down or stopped me it was a DQ for no reason."