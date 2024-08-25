Floyd Mayweather didn't seem to take too kindly to a referee scolding him in the second round of his boxing exhibition with John Gotti III, as, just moments later, he told him to get out of the ring. A second referee then appeared to take his place, and the exhibition continued, as normal.

The rest of the exhibition was relatively uneventful as Mayweather breezed to a relatively easy win — a stark contrast to an in-ring brawl that marred the first Mayweather and Gotti exhibition, last year. The trouble started, back then, when Mayweather and Gotti trashed one another, only for Kenny Bayless to just cancel the entire event. Gotti then attacked Mayweather, sparking a melee.

Some things change, and some things stay the same as referee drama once again dominates an exhibition.

Mayweather Seemed to Fire a Referee

A replacement referee entered the ring to continue the show from the second round

There were factors in Mayweather's fighting style that showed he still had game, like when it came to footwork, pin-point jabbing, and his counter shots.

An ability to conjure up drama was there, too. The referee was correct to point out that one of Mayweather's errant shots were to the back of Gotti's head — an outlawed maneuver. But this was when it all went awry. The referee berated Mayweather, so much so, that Floyd seemingly told him to get out of the ring, perhaps knowing that he had an alternate nearby who could step in and fulfill that role.

It made for confusing scenes:

Despite The Weirdness, Mayweather Praised Gotti

He called him "tough as nails"

"Gotti is tough as nails," Mayweather said in the immediate aftermath of the fight.

"We had to put on a show for the people. I want to thank Gotti for being a man of his word. We ran it back twice."

The exhibition showed little that we hadn't already seen from Mayweather. He still picks opponents who he is superior to, and looked like he could have changed gears, increased his punching output, and potentially have put Gotti into an uncomfortable position.

Regardless, the bout went the eight-round distance and, due to rulings, no winner could be declared. If there was a winner, though, it would likely have been Mayweather.

It is unclear where Mayweather goes from here, as he ruled out an exhibition meeting with Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. But, as for Gotti, though he told GIVEMESPORT that he wanted to pursue real fights as a pro fighter, he could find a more lucrative calling on the exhibition circuit — especially if he challenged someone like Jake Paul.