'Money' was on his way to a basketball game when he got into conversation with the group of men, before he finally decided to give them $10k each from his backpack.

The boxing legend has been enjoying his retirement recently, taking in plenty of basketball games.

Floyd Mayweather dished out $30,000 as he strolled down the streets of Los Angeles to three homeless men in a random act of extreme kindness, it has been reported by TMZ Sports.

Retired from his immensely successful boxing career at age 47, Mayweather was en route to watch the LA Clippers’ playoff game versus the Dallas Mavericks in LA when his generosity shone through. He stopped to chat to a group of men who appeared to be homeless and in desperate need of some hope. After a short conversation, he gifted the men $10,000 each from his rucksack as a gesture of goodwill.

He then casually continued on his way and eventually witnessed the Mavericks destroy the Clippers in a 123-93 victory at the Crypto.com Arena.

Homelessness in America

California carries the largest homeless population in America with a suspected 180,000 people surviving on the streets as of 2023. Poverty is a prevalent issue in the densely populated city of Los Angeles and Mayweather is no stranger to these struggles. As a child, he saw his father imprisoned for drug dealing and his mother battling with addiction. The now ironic nickname ‘Money’ depicts his story of rags to riches to his millions of fans.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Floyd Mayweather's career earnings sit at around $1.1 BILLION.

One of the fortunate fellows was happy to share the story, but not so happy to show his face, for fear of being mugged there and then. “We do not want to get robbed. We will go find a motel.” Funding a roof over their heads for the foreseeable future is a huge statement of gratitude from the Pretty Boy, turning the heads of many.

Floyd Mayweather's Money

Gervonta Davis was quick to react to comments from Mayweather last month when he exposed other fighters for their silly spending habits. "Y'all are worried about your outfits, how your boots look, worried about the wrong things. A lot of you fighters are living cheque to cheque," Mayweather said.

Davis responded with a nasty Instagram post, claiming Mayweather owes a lot of money and that he is stranded in Dubai as a result. The rumours appeared to be just that, as he was photographed courtside at the game in LA and is clearly by no means hard up for dollars.

Mayweather was also recently caught flaunting his cash with a diamond-encrusted hat, sparking a social media debate as to how much the accessory could be worth. Viewers concluded it must be around the $1 million mark, but Mayweather cut the debate short by revealing it was in fact only worth $30,000. The undefeated champion also owns two private jets. Arguably an image like no other boxer, he has caused controversy in the past for quite literally burning his money.

Of course, the boxer’s private life can never be fully unravelled. “People don’t know the hell I’ve been through.” The statement made by Mayweather in the slums of downtown LA can be a meaningful message for the rich, or a tale of hope for the poor.

Key statistic sourced from Marca.