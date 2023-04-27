A video has been released of Floyd Mayweather showing no signs of slowing down despite his professional boxing career ending in retirement back in 2017. Well, his official boxing career, that is... we all know he loves an exhibition now and again!

Mayweather, 46, retired undefeated and won 15 major world championships across five divisions, but in this latest clip that has since gone viral, he's proven that he still hasn't lost a beat.

The video shows Mayweather putting in the work with a pad work session with a member of his 'TMT' crew. At times, Mayweather is seen looking directly at the camera, while the pad man lays the shots in. A no-look pad work session... have you ever seen it before?!

Video: Floyd Mayweather's effortless no-look pad work

Mayweather, who goes by the nicknames of 'Money,' 'TBE (The Best Ever),' and 'Pretty Boy' won all 50 of his professional fights in his in-ring career, and also has a bronze medal from the featherweight division at the 1996 Olympic Games.

Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fights

In recent years, he has kept himself in shape with some exhibition bouts against the likes of kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, internet personality Logan Paul, and former sparring partner Don Moore in 2021.

In 2022, he faced Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura and YouTuber Deji Olatunji (younger brother of KSI)

This year he faced Bellator fighter Aaron Chalmers in February in London, Mayweather's first UK exhibition bout. This ended without an official verdict, having gone the full eight rounds.

Floyd Mayweather discusses empty seats at his fight with Aaron Chalmers

The training video shows people that Money's competitive edge has not yet dried up, and he is set for another exhibition bout in Florida on the 11th of June.

His opponent will be John Gotti III, grandson of the organised crime icon John Gotti, in the event, billed as 'Last Names Matter.'

The bout will be dedicated to the memory of Mayweather's longtime assistant Marikit 'Kitchie' Laurico, who passed away suddenly in April.

The video has received mixed reactions from fight fans, with some describing it as a 'performative display' and 'competitive repetition,' along with 'not being able to let go of the attention he used to get.'

But other fans commented that they were in staunch defence of 'The GOAT' and said that 'it would be odd if he wasn't still good at something he's been doing his whole life,' along with being 'a true master of his craft.'

To his credit, Gotti III has a record of 5-1 in MMA and 2-0 in boxing. His boxing debut only came in October 2022, and he has wins over Alex Citrowske and Albert Tulley. However, even if it is only an exhibition bout, Mayweather will be by far the toughest test Gotti III will face, especially if he is in as good a shape as he appears in the training video.