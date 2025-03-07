Jake Paul could not stop himself from interfering in the build-up of his brother Logan's fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

The fight went to an automatic draw, because of it being a non-scoring contest, but it was Jake who stole the headlines in the build-up by nicking Mayweather's hat and getting punched by his bodyguard in the process.

The pair have been aiming digs at each other ever since, but despite the animosity, it is unlikely that the pair will ever step into a ring to sort the grudge out. This is because, according to Jake, 'Money' has made some unrealistic demands which he claims he cannot meet.

Floyd Mayweather vs Jake Paul

Mayweather is confident he'd win, but the desired weight is 'physically impossible' for Paul