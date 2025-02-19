Floyd Mayweather is reportedly part of a group of investors looking to purchase a stake in the NFL franchise New York Giants.

Mayweather, 47, became one of the few athletes to become a billionaire through sport, per Forbes, joining the likes of Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.​​​​​ ​​It came mostly through pay-per-view revenue in boxing, as Mayweather earned gigantuan sums sharing the ring with the likes of Conor McGregor, Manny Pacquiao, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and Oscar de la Hoya.

Since hanging up his gloves, he's bolstered his business interests with Mayweather Promotions, Mayweather Boxing Club, Mayweather Fitness Holdings, the TMT apparel brand, and various real estate purchases. Now, he appears set to partner up with a contact from real estate to purchase a stake in the Giants.

Floyd Mayweather in Running to Purchase Stake in New York Giants

Deal could be worth $700 million