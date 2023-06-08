Floyd Mayweather was so dominant in his boxing career, that he could even predict the future during fights.

The boxing legend retired from the sport after beating Conor McGregor in 2017 following 50 consecutive wins without defeat.

Throughout his stint in the ring, 'Money' produced some sensational moments which fans loved such as stoppages, showboating and iconic one-liners.

Despite having hung up his gloves, Mayweather now continues to fight in exhibition outings and will step in the ring with John Gotti III this August.

Despite the potential for the ex-undefeated champion to produce more entertainment, nothing will be as astonishing as his verbal exchange with Roy Jones Jr when he fought Henry Bruseles.

Mayweather knows his NFL

It was a big fight for the boxing legend who was looking to cement his status as a leading contender for the WBC super-lightweight title.

He fought in an eliminator against Bruseles, and in round eight he overheard a conversation ringside between boxing legend Roy Jones Jr and commentator Jim Lampley.

He shouted "I like the Patriots" when the pair were discussing the upcoming NFL Superbowl play-off between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2005.

Jones Jr and Lampley chuckled in amusement at the sheer audacity to make a prediction while fighting as Mayweather continued to control proceedings beyond the ropes.

Mayweather had the pick bang on with the Patriots easing past the Steelers 41-27 later that day.

And it was he who also came out on top as he stepped up the gears and dropped his opponent twice in the eighth round.

He then went on to win his eventual title challenge against Arturo Gatti to become a world champion in three different weight classes.

50-0 but still here

Despite Mayweather's success in the ring, he has insisted he is not done yet.

This summer he will return in August against Gotti III in the US, after recently making his debut in the UK having never fought there in his career.

And he is confident he will remain in the ring for several more bouts despite his retirement.

Floyd Mayweather will continue fighting in the boxing ring.

He posted a video on Instagram detailing his plan, with the caption: "This is what my 2023 looks like so far.

"Five exhibitions in five countries in nine months. And if any of these exhibitions don't happen, I still get paid.

"I'm the most active hustler in boxing, my money is guaranteed."

Mayweather has been extremely active having stepped in the ring against the likes of Logan Paul and Deji after deciding to challenge YouTube royalty.