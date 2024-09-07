Despite being considered the greatest boxer of all time by many and managing to finish off his professional boxing career with a perfect 50-0 record and a huge money fight against MMA superstar Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather is still regularly competing in exhibition bouts against some bizarre and unusual names despite him making a ridiculous amount of money throughout his career which should have enabled him to not chase money again.

Following fan backlash and criticism over his latest exhibition fight, which went down two weeks ago in Mexico City in a rematch against John Gotti III, Mayweather has hit back at his critics by posting a 151-word statement on social media. In it, he essentially just praises himself and criticizes people for "pocket-watching."

Floyd Mayweather Responds to Exhibition Bout Criticism

The boxing legend fought John Gotti III for the second time just two weeks ago in a bout which got heavily criticised by fans

Despite calling a day on his professional boxing following his win over Conor McGregor over seven years ago, Floyd Mayweather has been regularly competing in exhibition bouts and has shared the ring with people ranging from social media influencers to highly rated Japanese kickboxers and former MMA fighters. Many fans over the years have questioned Mayweather's motive behind still taking exhibition fights as the money he has made in his career most likely taking care of his family for generations and he doesn't really have anything left to prove.

With that in mind, Mayweather has hit back at critics who have been unhappy with his exhibition career in a 150-word statement on his Instagram account.

"Retirement isn’t about slowing down, it’s about living on your own terms."

He continued: "I’ve worked hard to build a life where I can choose my adventures, and if those adventures still bring in multi-millions, even better!"

"Success isn’t something you retire from, it’s something you refine. Exhibitions are my way of giving my fans, old and new, the opportunity to witness my greatness on any stage I choose."

"That’s what any successful businessman and boss would do," he said. "It’s okay for Jeff Bezos, who is 60, Bill Gates at 68, and Warren Buffett at 93, to continuously build their legacies and wealth, and they’re celebrated as smart businessmen. But when I, a Black man far younger in age, choose to do the same, somehow it becomes a problem for naysayers with nothing to their name.

"Bottom line, there’s too many of you busy pocket-watching, while I’m busy still creating wealth and legacy."

In his statement posted to social media, the former boxing world champion explained that the reason he is still taking exhibition fights is because he wants his fans, no matter what age, to witness his greatest. He also explained that for him, retirement wasn't about completely stopping fighting, it was about living on his own terms and choosing what he can do and where he can do it which explains him wanting to compete more.

See Mayweather's post right here:

The Controversy Behind Mayweather's Recent Exhibition Bouts

In his exhibition career, Mayweather has fought influencers, kickboxers and mob boss family members

Despite him clapping back at his critics, there is validity behind the criticism as some of Mayweather's previous exhibition fights have been branded somewhat of a joke.

Mayweather's exhibition career started back in 2018, just over a year on from his huge money fight against Conor McGregor. In his first exhibition, there was some legitimacy to the fight as he took on an extremely highly rated kickboxer. Since then, Mayweather has shared the ring with social media influencers Logan Paul and Deji, reality TV star Aaron Chalmers and former mob boss family member who has some MMA experience, John Gotti III.

Particularly in his fights against Gotti III, fans have been extremely heavily criticising Mayweather as the fights have had controversy around them such as firing a referee and the first fight being stopped for excessive trash talking which then led to a mass brawl in the ring.