Floyd Mayweather had an incredible boxing career, racking up massive winnings throughout, but has also shown he can win big in the betting game thanks to Super Bowl LIX's dominant Philadelphia Eagles performance.

Betting on a major sporting event such as the Super Bowl is a very normal thing to do, and even some of the biggest names in sports can't help but get involved in a little bit of gambling like a regular fan would. The difference is that some of these names have more money to play with, and consequently, more money to win or lose depending on what happens on the field. And not many could have predicted what happened at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Philadelphia Eagles Thrash Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl

It was a dominant first half performance from the Eagles

In a game that was expected to be close between the Eagles and the reigning champs of the last two seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs, it turned out to be a blowout as the Eagles' defence completely snuffed out anything Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes tried to do, all while Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts did the damage on the other side of the ball to cruise to a 40-24 victory.

Such was the success of the Eagles' game plan that by the end of the first half, they had the game at a stranglehold of 24-0, completely shutting out their opposition in the first two quarters. Hurts converted a rushing TD thanks to the infamous tush push play, plus a catching TD from AJ Brown and pick six from rookie Cooper Dejean, all while the Chiefs looked nowhere like the champions you'd expect. And their shocking performance paid off big for Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather's Super Bowl Bet Lands

The legendary boxer took home near enough $70k from his bet

In a post on his Instagram, the man nicknamed "Money" showed off the bold bet he made, betting $40,000 on the Eagles getting 1/2 point against the Chiefs in the first 30 minutes. With odds at -135, you would have needed the perfect start by Nick Sirianni's team for the bet to pay off and, much like his boxing records, it paid off big with a total of $69,629.65 back in his wallet. Alongside the picture of his successful bet was the caption: "I Fly High Like An Eagle. Money May ALL Day."

Floyd Mayweather's professional boxing record 50 fights 50 wins 0 losses By knockout 27 0 By decision 23 0

Granted, the amount the 47-year-old won is still peanuts compared to how much he earned during his active years as one of boxing's greatest ever fighters to exist. Multiple world championships across five different weight classes (super featherweight to light middleweight) and an undefeated record of 50-0, the man from Michigan has reportedly totalled around $1.1-1.2 billion in earnings from boxing, plus business investments in areas such as real estate.