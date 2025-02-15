Floyd Mayweather did not hesitate when naming the greatest boxer of all time, after himself, of course, in an interview with rapper Fat Joe.

The undefeated 50-0 five-weight world champion has a case for being the greatest of all time, having dominated in the ring for 21 years, securing victories over greats such as Manny Pacquiao, Oscar De La Hoya, and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, before retiring in 2017 following his famous win over UFC superstar Conor McGregor, in what was one of the most lucrative fights in the sport's history.

With his perfect record, Mayweather is often mentioned in GOAT discussions, and made the case for himself in 2023 when he said: “Did I or did I not beat the most world champions? In the least amount of fights? Who got the highest gate? Who made the most money? Who was the most accurate?"