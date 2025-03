Floyd Mayweather has delivered his verdict on who he believes is the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing right now.

'Money' held that title himself for a number of years, having dominated the boxing scene during a career which saw him amass a professional record of 50-0.

After retiring in 2017, he kept himself active in the boxing world by dipping into the world of promoting, along with the occasional exhibition bout, most recently against John Gotti III in August last year.

Floyd Mayweather Snubs Oleksandr Usyk

When naming the best boxer in the world right now, Mayweather looked past the heavyweight king