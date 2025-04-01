Floyd Mayweather's 50-0 record is a feat that many believe to be unbreakable in the modern boxing era. His 2017 victory over MMA fighter-turned-boxer Conor McGregor saw the American surpass Rocky Marciano's incredible 49-0 record.

With 15 major world championships spanning five different weight classes, BoxRec regard him as the third-best pound-for-pound boxer in history, with nobody else in the top 10 having fought within the last 30 years. The next-highest fighter on the list to have fought since the 2010s is Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

In a recent conversation with FightHype.com, as per World Boxing News, Mayweather discussed his top seven victories from his 21-year career, so let's take a look at the seven he highlighted.

Diego Corrales (Jan 2001- MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas)

Mayweather won via TKO

Mayweather's sixth defence of his WBC super featherweight title came in the form of then-unbeaten Diego Corrales. Having been dropped three times in the seventh round and twice in the 10th, Mayweather dominated the fight as referee Richard Steele stopped the bout moments before Corrales' step-father/trainer Ray Woods jumped up the stairs in an attempt to throw the towel in.

Speaking about the fight, Mayweather said: "When I had a chance to face Diego Corrales at that particular time, he was undefeated. He was a killer in the sport of boxing.

Floyd Mayweather's professional boxing record 50 fights 50 wins 0 losses By knockout 27 0 By decision 23 0

"I had a deal with HBO, and they wanted me to sign a six-fight deal with HBO. I wanted to voice my opinion about the deal, and they weren’t happy. So they said we are going to take the deal off the table, and whoever wins the fight between me and Diego Corrales will get the deal.

"He is a hell of a fighter at six feet and 130 pounds. He is a hard puncher. We both had a bunch of knockouts at that particular time, and we matched up. That night, I was the better man. That night was a great night of boxing for the world, and I feel like that was one of my biggest moments."

Arturo Gatti (June 2005- Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City)

Mayweather won via corner retirement

'Money' Mayweather's fight with Gatti was his first opportunity at headlining a pay-per-view event. Having knocked Gatti down in the first round, the Canadian's trainer stopped the fight with Gatti on the stool after the sixth round.

"When I look back at Arturo Gatti, where they had me go over to his turf. They made me the B side, and they made him the A side, and they took millions of dollars from me on that fight, but still nothing could stop me. So that was a big moment for me to go there and be victorious on his turf and beat him for his title in front of his fans. May he rest in peace, and also may Diego Corrales rest in peace, because both of those fighters are no longer with us, but we will always love both of those fighters. "

Oscar De La Hoya (May 2007- MGM Grand, Las Vegas)

Mayweather won via split decision

Although Floyd Mayweather Jr and Snr had been estranged for several years, De La Hoya's approach to the latter in regard to training him for the fight became a controversial topic in the build-up. Ultimately, the Mexican-American decided not to be trained by his opponent's father over fears of his commitment given the opposition. It didn't change anything, however, as Mayweather got the job done via decision.

"Then we have another fight against Oscar De La Hoya. Breaking the pay-per-view [record and barrier]."

Ricky Hatton (December 2007 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas)

Mayweather won via TKO

With both fighters entering the fight undefeated and a combined record of 81-0, Mayweather's clash with Brit Ricky Hatton drew global attention. After a devastating knockdown in the 10th, Hatton looked worse-for-wear as he returned to his feet, but the referee allowed the contest to continue. Mayweather then returned with a flurry of punches, sending Hatton sprawling once again, with the referee calling it without a count as Hatton's corner simultaneously threw the towel in.

"Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton. He was another undefeated fighter who came over to display his skills against my skills. Once again, I was the better man, and he was another tough competitor."

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (September 2013 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas)

Mayweather won via majority decision

Since Floyd Mayweather's retirement from boxing, Canelo has taken over as one of the sport's biggest names, and numbers surrounding the fight were the biggest ever seen at the time. Generating $150 million in pay-per-view buys, millions across the world watched on as Mayweather won by majority decision.

"Me and Canelo were able to lock up and do record-breaking numbers."

Conor McGregor (August 2017 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)

Mayweather won via TKO

In a clash of the biggest combat sports in the world, former UFC champion Conor McGregor swapped the Octagon for the ring as two of the most renowned fighters of their respective sports faced off at the T-Mobile Arena.

“I think Conor McGregor was good because we broke the mold and showed that MMA and boxing can come together. That opened up a floodgate for the YouTubers and everybody to get involved in the sport of boxing."

Manny Pacquiao (May 2015 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas)

Mayweather won via unanimous decision

In what was dubbed the fifth 'Fight of the Century', Phillipino Manny Pacquiao met Mayweather in another record-breaking bout, generating an eye-watering $437 million from an estimated 4.6 million pay-per-view buys, as Mayweather won via unanimous decision.

"I left the main one out, which was Manny Pacquiao. A lot of times, people will have their own opinion about me, but when I look back on my career, as long as I did things the way I wanted to do things, I am happy.”