Floyd Mayweather Jr, wasn't your average boxing prodigy. The Michigan native had a father and two uncles that tested the likes of all-time boxing greats and won world titles. Being around this caliber, training from a young age proved to be a winning recipe for the young Floyd, who was in the gym as early as two years of age. Mayweather took what he learned from his elders and spun it forward into the greatest boxing career of this era.

Undefeated in the ring and seemingly undefeated outside the ring with his financial decisions, Floyd Mayweather Jr is a representation of what most modern-day boxers strive to be like; winning world titles, making a boatload of money and getting out with all of their faculties intact. Here's a look at why Mayweather is recognized as “The Best Ever” by many boxing pundits and boxing media members.

Profile

Born: Michigan, USA, Age: 46, Height: 5”8’, Weight: 146lb

As mentioned, Floyd Mayweather comes from a long lineage of boxing. Throwing hands, lacing up gloves and snuggling into headgear was second nature for Mayweather Jr. “Pretty boy” leaned heavily on the experiences his father and uncles faced long before he’d ever step into a ring.

Floyd cut his teeth as an amateur boxer that knocked on the door of Olympic greatness, but ultimately, Mayweather found his driving force when he turned Pro in 1997. Although Floyd had publicized issues with his father, he was able to find solace and love with his uncle Roger, who coached Floyd for a large portion of his professional boxing career.

Career earnings

From his first to last professional fight, Floyd’s fight purses jumped by 100,000%

Being a student of the game inside the ring takes decades of mastery. The science behind boxing is what makes the sport so attractive to purists. It’s hard enough to win one world title, let alone multiple, but to be a world champion while also becoming a global superstar with superior brand building is exquisite.

Mayweather Jr's showmanship side to his presentation hit a new level during the promotion of his bout against Arturo Gatti, where his trash talk drew in noticeably large viewership numbers. Mayweather found his way to drive dollars up through fight promotion as well as tax-efficient locations. Smartly, “Money” fought his last 15 fights in a row in Las Vegas, Nevada, a state that has zero income tax. Again, Mayweather sees every move on the chess board.

Date Opponent Location Total Purse Oct 1996 (debut) Roberto Apodaca Las Vegas $2,500 May 2007 Oscar De La Hoya Las Vegas $25,000,000 Sept 2009 Juan Manuel Márquez Las Vegas $10,000,000 May 2010 Shane Mosely Las Vegas $22,000,000 Sept 2011 Victor Ortiz Las Vegas $25,000,000 Sept 2013 Canelo Alvarez Las Vegas $41,000,000 May 2015 Manny Pacquiao Las Vegas $250,000,000 Aug 2017 Conor McGregor Las Vegas $285,000,000

Net worth

While extremely brash on the outside, Mayweather is a calculated businessman

According to SportsKeeda.com, Mayweather Jr is worth $450 million. The money that Mayweather Jr garnered as his villainous promotional style was turned up was truly amazing. Also, Mayweather's brand proved its value by not just being a tale of a few fights but by being a business that has generated generational wealth.

Per Forbes, Mayweather is the richest athlete of the last decade. By bringing in over $900 million and more than $100 million more than the second-richest athlete, Cristiano Ronaldo. Futbol is the most viewed sport worldwide, but boxing greats like Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and Mayweather Jr made boxing appointments on television.

The Mayweather lineage

Floyd Mayweather comes from a long boxing lineage

Floyd Mayweather's father and his two uncles had a combined professional boxing record of 119-29-5. Floyd's elders faced some of the most elite competition in their heyday, including the famed former champions Julio Cesar Chavez, Pernell Whitaker and Sugar Ray Leonard. The three wise men were able to craft and mold a better version of themselves in Floyd Jr.

There was so much friction between Jr and Sr, that at one point, Sr found himself coaching a previous opponent of Jeff Mayweather and a future rival of Floyd Mayweather Jr, better known as Oscar De La Hoya. After a few years of training the “Golden Boy”, Mayweather Sr left the side of De La Hoya and came back to the Mayweather camp. With a clean-up lifestyle and a renewed focus, Sr was able to pour more attention into his son's craft, which had been being overseen by Roger for the last 10 years.

His rise to 'Money' Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather turns into the best defensive boxer ever

Floyd Mayweather naturally made the turn from “Pretty Boy” Floyd to “Money Mayweather” as he started antagonizing opponents pre-fight. This brash persona led to fight fans wanting to see the anti-hero get knocked out. What ended up happening was Mayweather Jr showing off his incredible defensive prowess, leaving his fights with barely a scratch on his face and a lot of money in his bank account.

Of course, critics of Mayweather will point to his fights being boring, but none of those pundits were their while the missiles were being launched at their heads. Floyd was so sound defensively that it seemed at times that he was toying around with these high-level offensive boxers. There may never be another boxer who could tune out the noise of his critics and continue his impressively cerebral game plan.

Floyd Mayweather v Manny Pacquiao

The most viewed combat sports pay-per-view event of all-time

In 2015, all eyes were on the boxing world as two of the greatest boxers of this era finally collided for a record-breaking combat sports event. It cannot go without saying how big of a fight was Mayweather versus Manny Pacquiao. The pay-per-view set an all-time record with 4.6 million buys.

The fight went all 12 rounds and Mayweather looked as if he hadn’t just fought for 36 minutes, while Pacquiao seemed frustrated and unsatisfied that he could not chase down his mouthy opponent. The fight was so successful business wise that it left the entire fight community wanting to see a rematch. Mayweather did not oblige and continued making his money.

Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor

The May-Mac event was the biggest crossover fight in history

The last time we saw Floyd Mayweather not have his hand raised was way back in 1996 at the Atlanta Olympics. A young and teary-eyed Mayweather famously spoke on camera following his defeat and from that moment the ambitious boxer never looked back and never lost.

Along the way, Mayweather fought and won belts in five different divisions while going up against the best there was to offer. After nearly 20-years of boxing at high levels, the 38-year-old decided to call it quits only to return two years later against UFC superstar Conor McGregor. The fight exceeded expectations with the double-champ making it to the 10th round of action before Mayweather Jr finished the job.

With a world tour and two of the best talkers in combat sports history, the pay-per-view landed at 4.3 million buys. While they tried to best the other in the ring, the success of the fight was so outstanding that the two combatants were embracing at the post-fight press conference. McGregor must’ve studied Mayweather’s playbook extensively.

Floyd Mayweather'e exhibition fights

Mayweather fought YouTube stars Logan Paul and Deji

While many are quick to criticize Floyd Mayweather's leap from facing top level boxers to YouTubers, Mayweather understands how important being relevant in different digital spaces and different international markets is for his brand. By taking on fierce YouTuber, Logan Paul, Mayweather, who is in his 40s, brought in an entirely new demographic of viewers to learn about his boxing resume.

Mayweather, unbeknownst to some, also fought highly touted Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. Mayweather, the larger man, toyed around with the young Japanese fighter before he put a lid on the fight. His ability to stay relevant decades into his fighting career is fascinating. The former world champion has protected his air of invincibility.

Mayweather has all financial avenues covered

To disrupt the boxing promotion industry, Floyd Mayweather took fight promotion into his own hands when he broke away from legendary fight promoter Bob Arum in 2006. Being his own fight promoter has worked incredibly well for Mayweather as one year after leaving Arum, he was able to secure $32 million in just two fights, which was more than triple the amount he made under Top Rank Boxing from 1996-2006.

Mayweather's boxing success didn’t stop with him; the savvy businessman has an eye for talent and has tightly managed Gervonta Davis’ career. The young knockout artist is one of today’s brightest stars in all combat sports. As far as sponsors, Mayweather has ditched the idea of wearing another company’s logo on his body. He can be seen in public rocking custom gear with his own “TMT” logo embroidered.

Floyd Mayweather next fight

Floyd Mayweather is set to rematch John Gotti III

Floyd Mayweather will rematch John Gotti III, grandson of the notorious mobster John Gotti. Their first attempt at a clean fight was thrown out of the window when referee Kenny Bayless called a stop to the action because of trash talking. The craziness didn’t stop there, as the two fighters were posed to continue to throw punches, but teams of both men sprinted into the ring causing an even bigger mess.

Mayweather is just a money magnet as the controversy will only make the rematch that much bigger. It should come as no surprise that this fight will take place in Las Vegas on the same weekend that the NFL comes to town for the Superbowl. Again, just another beautifully played business move by Mayweather Jr putting his fight adjacent to one of the biggest sporting events of the year.