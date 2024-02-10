Highlights Super Bowl tickets are extremely expensive, with prices reaching astronomical levels.

Floyd Mayweather, however, has spent $1.1 million on tickets for 34 people to watch the game from a suite.

This year's Super Bowl sees Kansas City Chiefs go up against San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, regularly receiving upwards of 100 million viewers, but no one could have expected boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to splash $1 million on tickets for the showcase.

Sunday's Super Bowl will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the first major sporting event of the year, and the size of this day in the sports calendar regularly brings A-list celebrities from all over.

Super Bowl ticket prices are astronomical

Floyd Mayweather has paid a huge sum for a suit in the stadium

A coveted seat at the Super Bowl doesn't come cheap, especially considering that this is the first ever time it will be held in Las Vegas, but Floyd Mayweather may have taken that too literally, having uploaded receipts showing $1.1 million of his own money put towards the match.

The receipts show the boxing icon has paid for 34 people to enjoy the match from a box suite, coming in at $33,000 per person. Considering that the average tickets are worth $8,600, Mayweather has spent an immense amount of money on this game.

The post, which was uploaded to Mayweather's Instagram, reads: "I don't kiss a** and I never have to beg for anything, especially not to get a Super Bowl suite. I don't mind accepting invites at times, but one thing's for sure... the person that's paying does all the saying. Therefore, I get my own seats and suites, so I can do what I want and invite who I want! I'm blessed to be taking 34 people to experience the 1st Super Bowl in Las Vegas."

His brutally honest post could be seen as an attack on the NFL, however, by paying himself, he does have more freedom than he would otherwise.

Super Bowl 2024 half-time show

Usher is set to take centre stage in this year's concert

What has been revealed is that despite forking out for the tickets, Floyd Mayweather supposedly may not be there to enjoy the football, but instead for the coveted half-time show, with legendary R&B artist Usher set to headline the event, following in the footsteps of the Black Eyed Peas and last year's act Rihanna.

Despite not being paid to perform the half-time show, Usher has come out and expressed his excitement about the show.

"It has been on my bucket list for a long time," he claims in an interview with Apple Music. "I've been asked what are the things that matter the most, and it's obviously performing, but being able to perform on that stage because all of these amazing performers throughout the years have graced it and done a great job, so that's where the obsession with that starts."

Mayweather certainly isn't the only celebrity to attend Super Bowl LVIII. Paul Rudd and Eric Stonestreet are just a few of the high-profile celebrities planning to watch the match at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium. The stadium, with a 65,000 capacity, will host the match for the first time in the history of the NFL, and is located on the famous Las Vegas Strip, home of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.