One of the best-selling combat sports events of all time, the 2017 crossover boxing-rules bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, took place seven years ago today, August 26.

The build-up included a multi-city tour that stopped in key markets like Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, and London, showcasing two of the most prominent and popular trash-talkers from boxing, with Mayweather and his world championships in five weight classes, and mixed martial arts, as McGregor had won titles at featherweight and lightweight in UFC and Cage Warriors.

Though the fight is a distant memory, McGregor more recently said Mayweather went back on his pledge to give the Irishman a rematch.

Related Floyd Mayweather Fires Referee After he Scolded Him During Gotti Boxing Exhibition Floyd Mayweather seemed to fire a referee in the middle of the John Gotti exhibition.

The Rematch That Never Was

Mayweather seemingly went back on a verbal agreement

Though McGregor was by far the busier fighter in the opening four rounds of the fight, Mayweather began to figure out the unorthodox striking of his opponent by the fifth, and out-landed him in every round since then. He continued to pressure McGregor, increasing his power, until he eventually stopped McGregor on his feet in the 10th round.

Mayweather has never fought as a pro since then, despite becoming something of a regular on the exhibition circuit. McGregor, meanwhile, has posted losing record as Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him in 2018 and, though he rebounded with a lightning-quick win over Donald Cerrone in 2020, he suffered a brace of defeats to Dustin Poirier in 2021.

The way McGregor has talked since their bank-breaking fight in 2017, he feels like he's owed a rematch.

"It was a verbal agreement, I box him, and he fights me. But you know, he didn't honor it. He didn't honor it yet. Who knows? I would go against him in another boxing bout, I'd like another crack at it."

He continued: "I can always say it is another boxing fight and then just bend the rules a little bit when we're in there maybe."

McGregor Has Two Fights Left on His UFC Deal

The fighter wants to compete in December but UFC doesn't seem so sure

While Mayweather participated in an exhibition as recently as Saturday, against old rival John Gotti III, and even fired a referee in the middle of the match, Mayweather continues to look on from the sidelines.

Mayweather had been scheduled to return to the Octagon on June 29 against Michael Chandler but withdrew from the fight citing a broken pinky toe. Such an injury typically takes six to eight weeks to recover, yet the fight has not been rearranged. And any attempt from McGregor and Chandler to rearrange the bout on social media appears to have been shut down by the UFC and Dana White himself.

White had told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters earlier in the summer that it's unlikely McGregor will fight at all in 2024, pushing his comeback into 2025.