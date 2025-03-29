Floyd "Money" Mayweather is one of the biggest names in the sporting world. The boxing legend was undefeated across a career spanning more than two decades, with a record of 50-0. The American won 15 major championships throughout his illustrious career and fought many of the sport's biggest names, such as Manny Pacquiao, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and Ricky Hatton.

However, there was one opponent that the 48-year-old did not face during his career. Mayweather never stepped in the ring with Antonio Margarito despite a potential clash between them often being highly anticipated. The reason behind this is that Margarito was cheating during his fights and had an unfair advantage over his opponents, which left Mayweather 'scared' to share the ring with him.

Before a welterweight clash with Shane Mosley in 2009, Mosley's trainer, Naazim Richardson, found the Mexican to have a substance in his hand wraps. The substance in question was described as similar to the 'plaster of Paris' and sparked controversy in the boxing world.

Margarito would lose the fight with Mosley, but was still heavily scrutinised for what had been discovered by his opponent's trainer prior to the bout. However, the scandal did not die there as a similar substance in his hand wraps tarnished his victory over Miguel Cotto six months earlier.

Following a one-year ban, Margarito returned to the ring where he was battered across 12 rounds by Manny Pacquiao before Cotto would get his revenge in 2011. The 'loaded gloves' scandal would prove to be the nail in the coffin for any potential meeting with Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather on Why He Never Fought Him

The previous controversies stayed in the mind of Mayweather

In an interview with FightHype, the boxing legend was asked whether he had any regrets about his decision not to fight Margarito, to which he gave an honest response. “My career went the way it went,” he said. "So if God wanted me to fight somebody, I would have fought whoever he wanted me to fight.

"God chose the fighters that he wanted me to fight. When you look back on my career, you have to say I beat more Hall of Famers than anyone else in the sport of boxing.”