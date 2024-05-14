Highlights Floyd Mayweather is rumored to return to the ring in August.

Mayweather, arguably one of the greatest boxers of all time, is linked with an exhibition bout against one of his former opponents — Victor Ortiz.

Mayweather previously defeated Ortiz in 2011, beating him in the fourth round.

Floyd Mayweather is going to return to the ring once again, according to ESPN boxing reporter Salvador Rodriguez.

The veteran fighter, who retired with a flawless record of 50-0 and multiple world championships in five weight classes in 2017, has enjoyed a second career taking part in boxing exhibitions — including events involving Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan, Logan Paul in Miami, and Deji Olatunji in UAE. According to the latest rumors, his next exhibition lands this summer, and will see him fly to a region of the fight world that he's yet to compete in.

Floyd Mayweather Returns

The 'Money' Man of Boxing Will Take Part in an Exhibition, According to The Latest Rumors

Mayweather will fight in Mexico, 'Chava' Rodriguez reported Monday on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"They tell me Floyd 'Money' Mayweather will announce an exhibition fight against Victor 'Vicious' Ortiz for August 24 at the Plaza de Toros, [in] Mexico."

Per Rodriguez, officials who are organizing the event will provide further details to the media and the public on Wednesday. If the rumors are correct, though, that announcement will feature the type of opponent that Mayweather hasn't fought since he was a pro — an athlete with a significant background in boxing.

Though Mayweather began his exhibition career against Nasakuwa, who was a kickboxing phenom at the time, he's fought influencers, an MMA fighter, and Gotti – the grandson of John Gotti, who was a member of the renowned Gambino crime family.

Now, though, he'll seemingly get back into the ring against Ortiz — who last fought in 2022 and currently holds a pro boxing record of 33 wins (25 KOs) against seven defeats. During his come-up, Ortiz was considered a hot prospect, and went on to fight the likes of Marcos Maidana, Lamont Peterson, Andre Berto, Josesito Lopez, and Luis Collazo.

Mayweather And Ortiz Have Fought Before

Mayweather finished Ortiz in emphatic fashion in the fourth round

Mayweather and Ortiz collided in 2011, in a match that saw Mayweather wrest the WBC welterweight championship title from his opponent's waist thanks to a feral fourth round knockout win.

Two of the three judges at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at that time had scored all three of the first three rounds in favor of Mayweather, before a climactic fourth. Ortiz, who had grown increasingly frustrated at his inability to foil Floyd, headbutted Mayweather like a billy goat. The referee Joe Cortez deducted a point after a timeout. Ortiz profusely apologized to Mayweather, and then again after the referee had signaled it was time to fight once again. Rather than accept the extra apology, Mayweather hit Ortiz with a one-two and finished the fight.

"In the ring, you have to protect yourself at all times," Mayweather said at the time, according to ESPN.

"After it happened, we touched gloves and we were back to fighting and then I threw the left hook and right hand after the break. You just gotta protect yourself at all times."