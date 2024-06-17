Highlights Floyd Mayweather released old sparring footage of Devin Haney and his former protege Gervonta Davis.

Haney looks good in the footage, and gets the better of Davis.

Mayweather and Davis have been at odds with one another for years.

Floyd Mayweather Jr is one of the greatest boxers in history. His scientific approach to boxing and what it means to stay at the top for decades on end will be studied for many years ahead. Mayweather is looked at as an icon in the sport and whether it’s in the gym or sitting ringside, “The Best Ever” is not shy about expressing how he feels about technique, business or particular relationships. And right now, Floyd has an ax to grind with one of the sport's biggest stars.

Following a spectacular win for Gervonta Davis, who used to be mentored by the 50-0 boxer, a strategized release of old footage of a young Davis and Devin Haney sparring was released by Mayweather. The timing of the release is designed to put Davis in a bad light as Mayweather is no longer coy with the young knockout artist after they parted their separate ways. Davis drove a stake into the relationship by calling Mayweather a "fraud" in the post-fight presser. "Money" Mayweather's response has gone viral.

Floyd Mayweather Spiteful Towards Gervonta Davis

The release of the footage is a big boost to the profile of Haney, who is coming off the first loss of his career and a loss that stings a bit worse as it came from combat sport’s biggest troll, Ryan Garcia. For Haney to go about 20 minutes with Gervonta Davis and not only hold his own, but to be the hammer in the session, lifts his stock at least a notch or two.

Another interesting angle to this situation is that Mayweather and Bill Haney (Devin’s father) didn’t seem so cordial following his son’s loss. The two were on a podcast together and the tension was felt. So for Mayweather to post this video that helps the Haney family, it shows just how much disdain he must have for Davis.

Boxing Sparring Culture

It’s known that high-level boxing sparring sessions are closer to fights

Getty

Since sanctioned boxing events became prevalent, sparring sessions - a necessary evil required to give a fighter a realistic simulation of an actual fight - are not only quintessential to preparing an athlete, but can turn into folklore. Muhammad Ali had legendary sparring rounds when he isolated himself away from the public and trained in the mountains for weeks at a time.

Fast-forward to modern times and technology, we often get a look into elite boxers in-gym rounds because everyone has a phone to capture unflattering footage that could be used down the road. Posting rounds that were thought to be classified obviously breaks an unwritten rule in combat sports. When tempers flare and boundaries are crossed, little restraint will be used in these situations. Mayweather and Davis may cross paths in the future if it involves the all mighty dollar, but for now, the ex-stablemates are at odds with one another.