Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been videoed shopping in London looking at watches before being attacked by a group of people. The 47-year-old was ushered into a car by his team after an agitated group followed the boxer out of the jewellery shop in Hatton Garden, shouting abuse at the American in the process.

Mayweather has since taken to Instagram to “set the record straight”. In a statement made by ‘Money’, he had this to say: "Let me set the record straight… there is no truth to the rumours going around. I wasn’t punched or touched in any way. What you are seeing is just my security doing their job to keep things under control. I was in the UK for a quick 48-hour stop to do some shopping and, unfortunately, people let jealousy and negativity fuel false stories.”

Mayweather ended the statement by reassuring his fans that he was “perfectly fine” and that “there's really nothing more to it."

Floyd Mayweather Escorted Out of London

Numerous videos have surfaced showing the drama

The video circulating on X showed Mayweather, wearing a green Louis Vuitton jacket, being taken away by his team and put into a 4x4. As he is being led away, though, a group of disgruntled people follow him. A voice on the video can be heard saying: “Money Mayweather just got punched up, bro.” However, no footage or evidence of the alleged punch has emerged, with Mayweather himself denying the allegations.

Floyd Mayweather's professional boxing record 50 fights 50 wins 0 losses By knockout 27 0 By decision 23 0

Mayweather could then be heard shouting, "I'll get these motherf*****s", as he was led away into the car. Once his team got him to relative safety inside the vehicle, another member tapped on the car twice, and it shot off, leaving the area.

A user on X commented on the video saying: “Security did a good job there. Got him away from the threat, into the car, and gone!” and another user also complimented Mayweather’s team, by saying: “Top-notch security."

The Metropolitan Police have since confirmed that officers didn't attend to the situation at Hatton Garden, and also confirmed that they haven't received any associated allegations.

Floyd Mayweather's Boxing Career

The American is one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of gloves

Floyd Mayweather had an unbelievable professional boxing career spanning over 20 years. He holds a record of 50 fights, 50 wins and zero defeats, with 27 of those victories coming via knockout. The American also won an Olympic bronze medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. His final professional fight came against The Notorious, Conor McGregor. It is reported that Mayweather took home at least $100m for that fight, which he won via stoppage in the 10th round. Mayweather is considered to be one of the greatest boxers the world has ever seen.