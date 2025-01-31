As one of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather knows a thing or two about the sweet science. In building a perfect 50-0 resume as a professional, Floyd traded blows with some of the best fighters of his era.

The likes of Manny Pacquiao, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya all stepped up to challenge the Detroit-born wizard. However, Mayweather shunned all of these legends he named as he named the toughest foe he ever faced.

The bout in question was the 24th of Floyd's illustrious career. Speaking to Fight Hype, Mayweather recalled just how hard the contest was.

Floyd Mayweather Called His Toughest Opponent 'Unbelievable'

'Money' insists that Emanuel Augustus was better than anyone gave him credit for

Emanuel Augustus, who was nicknamed ‘The Drunken Master’ due to his rather unorthodox boxing style, fought a young Mayweather in 2000 and gave him a few scares. At the time of the fight, Floyd was 23-0. Augustus had far more experience entering the bout with a record of 22-16-4. His results may have been a mixed bag, but the veteran had nearly twice the fights to his name that Mayweather did.

The young superstar still managed to control for the majority of the fight, but Augustus did enjoy his fair share of success - even managing to draw blood from Mayweather's nose. The bout may have ended in round nine - with Augustus’ team throwing in the towel as they believed their man had taken enough punishment.