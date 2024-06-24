Highlights Floyd Mayweather has commented on the November fight involving Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

For Mayweather, it seemingly comes down to one thing — he can't knock the hustle.

Before Tyson, Paul must first fight, and beat, Mike Perry on July 20 in Tampa, Florida.

Floyd Mayweather has shared his boxing opinion on the upcoming fight between the internet sensation Jake Paul and the former baddest man on the planet, Mike Tyson. The unlikely pair were due to fight July 20 at the AT&T Stadium on Netflix. However, due to a health scare Tyson suffered, the bout has been rearranged for November 15 at the same venue on the same platform. Before then, Paul will fight another Mike — the bare knuckle bruiser Mike Perry.

Mayweather, never one to shy away from offering his opinion when it comes to big names in boxing and the biggest events, said on the ‘It Is What It Is’ Podcast via World Boxing News that "it's kind of cool" what Paul and Tyson are doing because of the sheer amount of money it will generate both at the gate, and on pay-per-view.

Floyd Mayweather Respects The Hustle

It's All About The Money

Mayweather appears to respect the game Paul plays, one he has pretty much excelled at, having commanded a lot of media attention while building his pro record to nine wins (six knockouts) against one loss, having feasted mostly on former MMA fighters and, most recently, journeyman boxers.

"What he’s doing [against Mike Tyson] is kind of cool," said Mayweather.

"If he can continue to steal money, and they match him the way they match him, I can’t knock his hustle."

The "steal money" line isn't likely one to be taken literally but, rather, a reference to things he has said in the past, like how his boxing exhibition with Logan Paul was "a legalized bank robbery." By saying this, Mayweather is describing lucrative crossover events, or exhibitions, as money-printing ventures.

Jake Paul's Ever-Growing Boxing Record

Paul could be 11-1 (8 KOs) by the end of the year

Paul, meanwhile, is refusing to sit on the sidelines just to wait for the eventual Tyson fight, as he will continue to compete on the July 20 show, albeit at a change of location at the Amelie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Instead of Tyson, he'll take on another Mike in Mike Perry, the consensus king of modern day bare knuckle fighting.

Though Perry scored notable wins in a 22-fight MMA career, including victories over Micky Gall, Alex Oliveira, and Paul Felder, he has become a significant cult hero in bare knuckle fighting with five wins (three knockouts). At BKFC, he remains unbeaten and even won the symbolic King of Violence championship.

He now takes those skills into the ring, and must don gloves this time, for his July 20 boxing-rules fight with Paul. Should Paul win, it will extend his pro record to 10 wins — something he could extend further to 11 wins should he trump Tyson later in the year.