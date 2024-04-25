Highlights Floyd Mayweather gave Ryan Garcia some advice ahead of the fighter's bout against Devin Haney.

That's according to Garcia himself, who said, "Floyd told me to come in over 3 pounds."

Garcia, indeed, failed to make weight for the fight and went on to beat Haney up.

Floyd Mayweather may well be the architect of the more controversial element of Ryan Garcia’s weekend win over boxing rival Devin Haney. That’s, at least, according to Garcia himself who, after a strange promotion in which he behaved in a bizarre manner, stood on the scales the day before the fight and failed to make weight.

Garcia weighed 3.6 pounds over the limit, and the same amount higher than Haney, who fulfilled his professional obligation by making weight for the 140-pound world title clash.

It is unclear if Garcia’s decision not to drain himself to make weight had an impact on the Haney result, however, what was clear, was that the California boxer was levels above his opponent, having floored him multiple times en route to a deserved win via decision.

Garcia dropped Haney three times and, according to Compubox data sent to GIVEMESPORT, Garcia out-landed Haney by a near 2:1 ratio when it came to significant shots.

Mayweather Allegedly Had Advice for Garcia

The former pound-for-pound boxing star told Garcia to enter the bout heavy

Now, Garcia has said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that Mayweather gave him advice ahead of one of the biggest nights of his life, Saturday, the 20th of April at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“Floyd told me to come in over 3 pounds,” Garcia said.

He also, in a separate post, included a photograph of what appeared to be a FaceTime with the former five-weight world boxing champion.

See that screenshot right here:

Garcia And Mayweather Are Buddies

Garcia went running with Mayweather earlier in the year

Garcia and Mayweather have a pre-existing relationship. Though it isn't certain when they first met, Garcia fought — and lost by knockout — to a former Mayweather Promotions boxer Gervonta 'Tank' Davis in April last year; a bout that was sold to 1.2 million homes at the US box office.

Since then, Garcia and Mayweather have trained together in Las Vegas, and the billionaire former prizefighter allegedly advised him to not sign a deal to compete against Haney and to instead box a Mayweather Promotions boxer called Rolando Romero.

Since then, Romero went on to lose by violent knockout to Isaac Cruz on the 30th of March, while Garcia wrapped up the biggest win of his career against Haney. Garcia now has the combat sports world as his oyster as he's linked with a number of big-money options, including a super welterweight match against Sebastian Fundora, a Haney rematch, and a rematch against 'Tank' Davis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Garcia landed a total of 106 shots (17 to the body) from 285 thrown for a connect percentage of 37.2. He out-landed Haney in seven of 12 rounds, and scored three knockdowns.

The nature of Garcia's thumping victory likely means he'll now be regarded among casual fight fans as a bonafide attraction, which will see him command even greater paydays going forward.

Key statistic sourced from Compubox data sent to GIVEMESPORT.