Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia has finally concluded with Tank coming away with the win after a seventh-round body shot KO.

After months of back and forth, not knowing whether or not the fight would be going ahead, and also all the marbles that were on the line going into the bout, this so far has been the biggest fight of the year and very well could stay there!

The impressive round of the fight came in the second, where Davis was able to roll underneath the left hook shot and counter with his own shot to knock Garcia down and ultimately show that the latter isn't going to be able to chase him down like he has previous opponents.

From the walkouts, to the introduction of both fighters and to the very first bell, fans couldn't wait for the action to get underway with the pace instantly being pushed. If belts were also on the line, you can only imagine how much more pressure would have been felt in Las Vegas at the illustrious T-Mobile Arena.

As mentioned, some of the biggest differences in the fight had to come from Garcia not being able to fight his usual fight. He looked a lot different when facing Davis as a result of Tank having all the answers throughout the seven rounds of action.

Floyd Mayweather's ringside reaction to Gervonta Davis dropping Ryan Garcia

The likes of Floyd Mayweather was even ringside for the huge fight, and his ringside reaction to the brutal second-round knockdown has since gone viral. It's safe to say he loved what he saw from Davis.

Floyd Mayweather, who finished his career at 50-0, has worked with Gervonta Davis throughout his last couple of training camps.

Working with all-time greats like Jeff Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather Sr, and Roger Mayweather have clearly made a massive difference to Davies as a fighter, where we first saw it all come together when Davies took on Leo Santa Cruz.

It was an epic night of boxing and one to remember for Gervonta Davis, who even left the great Floyd Mayweather impressed with his brutal second round shot.