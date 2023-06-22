Floyd Mayweather's latest exhibition with John Gotti III descended into chaos due to a stoppage, but the referee's reason was a tad peculiar.

Mayweather has been fighting in a series of exhibition fights since retiring from professional boxing with a win over UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017.

He has been in the ring with some influencers including Logan Paul and Deji, and recently fought ex-MMA fighter Gotti in his US return.

Although things seemed relatively simple throughout, it was what happened after the stoppage that drew huge attention.

John Gotti's threat to Floyd Mayweather

Gotti was furious after the referee halted his clash with the boxing legend, and began violently swinging for his rival beyond the bell which sparked a mass brawl.

It was eventually broken up despite the team's involvement, but it did also continue backstage and between the fighter's families.

Gotti then took to social media to express his dismay, writing a brutal threat which read: "The majority spoke you f***ing pineapple.

WATCH: Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti involved in frantic brawl

“Let’s do it again, this time your whole team getting left in the street. Me and this girl Floyd Mayweather run it back in New York. Who’s in?

This time I’m bringing heavy hitters. Next time I fight him like a dog. Floyd gassed himself out, and I started having brief moments, and they called it."

It is highly unlikely there will be a rematch given the outcome of proceedings, but Gotti also moved to request one given the early stoppage.

Referee's reason for stopping the fight

After having some time to reflect on the wild night, Mayweather has received the same energy from his rival despite being yet to address the scenes in full.

In a new rallying speech during an interview on the MMA Hour, Gotti explained why the referee stopped the fight: "The minute I started doing it back [taunting] to Floyd, it became a problem.

“But early on, Kenny Bayless didn’t say two words to Floyd. It wasn’t right, it wasn’t fair. It is what it is, I’m not playing victim, we had fun, but there should have been fair regarding that.

“Kenny Bayless came over to my corner and Floyd’s and warned us the round before and said, ‘You guys have to stop cursing at one another, otherwise, I’m going to call the fight'.

"I throw a four-punch combination, and I get in the clinch again, I get my forearm in his throat, and he does it back to me, and we start cursing again, and Kenny Bayless just waves the fight off. It’s unheard of."