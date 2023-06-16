Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III were involved in a huge brawl after their fight, and the tensions have continued on social media.

The boxing legend is continuing to fight in exhibitions and took on Gotti III in the US over the weekend, with the actual event overshadowed by a huge post-fight brawl.

His opponent was left unhappy after being disqualified, and continued swinging for the undefeated star after the referee had called off proceedings, with both teams then becoming heavily involved.

But despite the event now having concluded it appears a rivalry is brewing, and it has only just begun.

Floyd Mayweather punched in wild scenes

Referee Kenny Bayless elected to disqualify Gotti III in the exhibition on Sunday night, but he was left fuming.

The star charged at his rival and began swinging wild punches which Mayweather neatly slipped, before being defended by his huge entourage.

After distasteful scenes in the ring had unfolded, Gotti III has this week learned that he will be suspended for six-months.

Video: Floyd Mayweather's crazy brawl with John Gotti III

Mayweather put the scenes down as a positive for entertaining the fans, but his rival was left fuming.

And he even called on Conor McGregor, writing on Instagram: "Punk b****, you are my enemy for life. [Conor McGregor], we need back up. Bum never put me down or stopped me it was a DQ for no reason."

UFC star McGregor even answered the call, with Gotti's family also becoming involved in a fight that was simply meant to be a relaxed showcase.

John Gotti's new threat to Floyd Mayweather

Gotti has now aimed a new threat at Mayweather in a vicious call-out on social media.

He wrote on a series of since-deleted Instagram stories: "The majority spoke you f***ing pineapple. “Let’s do it again, this time your whole team getting left in the street.

"Me and this girl Floyd Mayweather run it back in New York. Who’s in? This time I’m bringing heavy hitters. Next time I fight him like a dog.

"Logan Paul clinched five million times though but that was okay. Floyd gassed himself out, and I started having brief moments, and they called it.

"Hard when everyone on his payroll.”

Mayweather is highly unlikely to sanction a rematch given the danger that was posed after the final bell with the wild swings.

He has frequently suggested he will not put himself at risk in a fight against a skilled boxer, after talks of rematches with Manny Pacquiao subsided.