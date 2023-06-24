The future of the Mayweather name looks set to remain strong in the boxing profession.

Floyd Mayweather has been spotted previously helping to train and educate his son Koraun in the ring. The undefeated boxer displayed his techniques and world-class maneuverability in making punches while teaching his son. The 20-year-old will look to utilise the advice given to him by his father as he attempts to make the right-steps in his own boxing career.

As Koraun continues his progression, there will undoubtedly be huge expectations from the world for the young man to emulate the successful career of his father and win world titles and hopefully continue the undefeated streak that Floyd Mayweather achieved with his record of 50-0.

However, pressure looks to be the last thing on the mind of Floyd’s grandson's mind.

Floyd Mayweather's grandson shadowboxing

Footage of KJ Mayweather shadowboxing has been shared by his family on social media and it's since gone viral on Twitter.

The two-year-old was filmed on top of a kitchen island moving his feet, body, and arms in a motion reminiscent of his grandfather's boxing movement.

The family will certainly look to encourage KJ to continue down this profession if he continues to show impressive development, considering that this is seriously impressive movement, focus, and intelligence, especially for a two-year-old!

The Mayweather royalty in boxing

The production line in the Mayweather family may bring about further success, and like Koraun, it would be incredible to see the family continue their undefeated run in their professional boxing career; the last defeat occurring in the family in September 1996 with Roger losing to Juan Soberanes, one month after the 1996 Olympic semi-final defeat Floyd Mayweather suffered at the hands of Serafim Todorov in Atlanta.

KJ may not yet understand the size of the shadow he will have to step out of due to the talent, legacy, and the impact that his grandfather had upon the sport. Floyd Mayweather will surely be in his grandson's corner, though, if he wishes to pursue a career in boxing, helping to coach and mentor him to the top of the sport.

The boxer that seemed almost untouchable at times due to his movement and ability to avoid a punch will look to use this knowledge to develop the clear talent that his grandson has from the evidence in this video clip.

The defence style developed and effectively used by Roger and Floyd Mayweather Sr brought about a number of world titles. However, this enigmatic and hard to penetrate style of boxing was only truly heralded following its deployment by Floyd Mayweather Jr in the ring.

If Floyd can help his grandson KJ develop this style further, we are sure that KJ will undoubtedly be a world champion boxer sooner rather than later.