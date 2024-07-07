Highlights 18-year-old Curmel Moton continues to impress boxing under Floyd Mayweather's mentorship.

Moton scored a knockout win Saturday in the second round, showing his skill, speed, and power.

Watch his victory in footage right here.

A baby-faced assassin at just 18 years old, Curmel Moton continues to beat up fully grown men under the watchful eye of his mentor — the former five-weight world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Moton's debut last year was the most anticipated of 2023 as he's been the talk of fight clubs in Las Vegas for years, and continues to rack up wins in impressive fashion including his one Saturday which he scored against Nikolai Buzolin at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Moton had advantages in both speed and power and put them to use early in the fight as he dropped Buzolin in the first, before stopping him in the second.

Moton is on a Rapid Trajectory to The Top of The Sport

Mayweather's protege can be the next big thing in boxing

Moton advanced his pro boxing record to 4-0 (3 KOs) with the win, and said after the fight that he's long been aware his super featherweight rivals have a target on his back because of his relationship with Mayweather.

In a statement sent to GIVEMESPORT, Moton said:

"I know there's all eyes on me with Floyd behind my back. It puts a target on me. I've felt pressure my whole life, so this is nothing for me. I'm used to it. I know that I just have to show up and do what I do."

Moton competed on the main card of the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal event, broadcast on Fanmio PPV, and UFC Fight Pass. It was one of the biggest platforms he's been put on so far.

"It felt great to be in there with a huge crowd like this tonight," he said. "The atmosphere really pushed me to be my best. I put in a lot of work at the gym, and I knew it was gonna pay off.

Moton finished: "I'm gonna get back in the gym and keep working hard so I can put on another great performance."

Watch Moton's finish right here:

If Moton keeps putting people away like that as he continues to level up in terms of opposition, then he may well be the next big thing in boxing.

Nate Diaz Defeated Jorge Masvidal in The Main Event

Victory for Diaz sees him bring the rivalry to one win apiece

Diaz won a closely-contested majority decision win over Masvidal in the main event of the evening, before calling for a boxing-rules bout against former rival Jake Paul, and a return to the UFC so he can challenge the current welterweight champion Leon Edwards.