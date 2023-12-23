Highlights Fluminense players accuse Jack Grealish of disrespect by chanting 'olé' during the game.

Grealish denies the claim, stating he did not say the phrase at any point.

Felipe Melo, Grealish and Kyle Walker clash after the game, with Melo calling Grealish an arrogant and bad sportsman.

Fluminense players John Arias and Felipe Melo have accused Jack Grealish of being disrespectful in the Club World Cup final. It was a heated affair, despite Manchester City cruising to a 4-0 victory.

Having won the Champions League, the English club were playing at the tournament for the first time in their history. They beat Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds 3-0 in the semi-final, while their Brazilian opponents had to overcome Al Ahly at the same stage.

Man City win the Club World Cup 4-0

The two teams then met in the King Abdullah Sport City stadium, just outside of the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, but it took less than a minute before Julián Álvarez opened the scoring. Nathan Aké fired a shot at goal which was tipped onto the post, allowing the Argentine to chest home the rebound from close range.

City doubled their lead before halftime with Nino deflecting Phil Foden's cross into his own net. The Englishman would then officially get his name on the scoresheet in the 72nd minute, while Álvarez would grab his second goal of the final in the dying embers of the game.

At this stage, however, it is alleged that Grealish began to show disrespect to his Brazilian opponents by chanting 'olé' while the game was still going on. Arias claimed as much when speaking to the press after the game, saying: "After the 4th goal, Grealish started saying 'Olé' to make fun of us."

He wasn't the only Fluminense star to suggest as much. Indeed, experienced midfielder Melo sounded furious when he was quoted as claiming:

"Today [Jack] Grealish was disrespectful towards the Fluminense team and I'll never let that happen... He was shouting 'olé' during the game. This is for the fans, they can shout 'olé'. The athlete on the field cannot be disrespectful."

Grealish has since taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to deny the claim. He insisted:

"Not once did I say ole."

Kyle Walker clashes with Fluminense players

Felipe Melo calls Jack Grealish a "bad sportsman"

Regardless of who you believe in this particular spat, it's clear that the Fluminense players were outraged by something when the full-time whistle blew. As you can see in the footage below, Melo took umbrage with Grealish giving him a push. Before long, Kyle Walker had charged into the fray and fiercely clashed with the 40-year-old Brazilian.

The two had to be separated by players from both teams and judging from the aforementioned comments made after the game, Melo and co were still annoyed by the Man City behaviour during the final.

Melo further explained his anger when speaking to the media after the game. As quoted by journalist Ben Jacobs, he called Grealish "arrogant as hell" and "a bad sportsman". He added: