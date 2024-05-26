Highlights Southampton secured Premier League promotion with Adam Armstrong's goal and Flynn Downes' stellar midfield performance.

Downes shines with defensive prowess and attacking flair, cementing his future at Southampton or potentially elsewhere.

Martin intends to keep Downes amid interest, providing him with the chance to excel in the Premier League or explore other options.

Southampton are, once again, a Premier League outfit. Following in the footsteps of Leicester City and Ipswich Town – who both secured promotion via their superior league standings – Russell Martin and Co stormed to a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Wembley in the Championship play-off final on a raucous Sunday afternoon.

It was a fixture full of anticipation and excitement, with many under the assumption that Leeds would leave the capital as the triumphant party. That wasn’t the case, however, with plenty of Southampton players stepping up to the plate when it meant the most. Adam Armstrong’s goal was the difference-maker in London. The striker, who scored 21 times in the 46-game Championship campaign, slotted his effort past Illan Meslier with relative ease after being tee’d up expertly by Will Smallbone.

Daniel Farke’s well-rehearsed Leeds were unable to unlock Southampton on many occasions – and while many will give plaudits to Taylor Harwood-Bellis and the rest of the back line, West Ham United loanee Flynn Downes was among those who provided them with an extra layer of protection. The combative midfielder exuded pure excellence from start to finish and with Armstrong and the like more than likely to find their names adorned across the headlines, Downes is worthy of some recognition.

Downes' Brilliant Showing Against Leeds United

Completed 100% of his aerial duels

What a scintillating performance from Downes. Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara, who formed Leeds' double pivot, had an afternoon to file away as 'one to forget' and that can be attributed to the Southampton man's all-action outing. An absolute powerhouse in the centre of the park, Downes was equally influential going forwards as he was from a defensive standpoint.

Enjoying a grand total of 70 touches throughout, Downes was heavily involved in Southampton's play, both offensively and from a defensive point of view. Combative as ever, the six-cap England Under-20 international completed a game-high total of 16 defensive actions, comprised of one block, one clearance, one interception and two recoveries.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton were the only team to do the league double over Leeds United in 2023/24 and topped if off with their third won of the season in the Championship play-off final.

Coined a 'quality player on the ball', Downes' attacking exploits were also on full show against Leeds. Despite being stationed in the centre of midfield, largely tasked with breaking up play, he played six passes into the final third for his side's marauding forwards, while also creating the solitary chance.

Across the £25,000-per-week (per Capology) earner's outing against the Whites, he boasted a pass success rate of 76% (39/51). Albeit not the best, it proved that - in a game of such importance - Downes was not afraid to try the unthinkable, which is an aspect that could prove critical in the English top tier. In terms of his duels, Downes was as defiant as he was successful, completing 100% of his ground duels at Wembley.

Flynn Downes' 23/24 Championship Stats vs Southampton Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,829 9th Tackles per game 1.9 2nd Interceptions per game 1.4 2nd Dribbles per game 0.7 4th Blocks per game 0.4 5th Overall rating 6.94 5th

Will Smallbone, too, had an excellent game with them complementing one another to the highest of standards – but whether the two-man partnership is at a Premier League level remains to be seen. Such a performance from Downes, which is just one of his many across 2023/24, raises the question of why former West Ham boss David Moyes decided to offload him in the summer in favour of Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips.

Inside Downes' Future

Martin keen to retain his services

Close

It's no secret that Downes, an Ipswich Town graduate, had it tough at his beloved West Ham. Limited to just 753 minutes of Premier League action in the 2022/23 season, with increased opportunities in the Europa Conference League, the Brentwood-born talent hit a roadblock in his development to becoming a Premier League-proven midfield enforcer.

A summer loan move to Southampton beckoned - and Downes, described as the 'best in the league' by Saints custodian Martin, had taken the opportunity with both hands by notching two goals and assists apiece in 33 league appearances. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Martin and the club's boardroom bosses are eager to complete a permanent move for Downes once July hits and the summer transfer window opens for business.

Related Exclusive: Southampton 'Plan to Make Offer' for £12m 'Beast' in Summer Southampton are prioritising lodging a bid for Flynn Downes when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks

With a new era, led by Julen Lopetegui, looming over his parent club, however, Downes could be given a new lease of life under the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Real Madrid man, especially with the uncertainty over Lucas Paqueta's future. The thought of returning to the London Stadium may be enticing, but game time may continue to be a reoccurring issue.

Given that he plied his trade at Portland Road between 2018 and 2021 before his summer switch to Swansea City, there is every chance that he finds himself playing for the Tractor Boys next season, considering they have also crept into the top flight. With an important summer on the horizon, Downes has plenty of options to mull over.