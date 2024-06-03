Highlights Southampton want to sign Flynn Downes permanently, but West Ham may choose to re-integrate the player.

Downes thrived on loan at St. Mary's last season, and was key in their promotion push.

Saints boss Russel Martin is expected to be busy this summer, looking to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Southampton's move to sign Flynn Downes permanently is 'one to watch', Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

Downes made a major impact on loan at St. Mary's last season, anchoring Russel Martin's midfield as they won promotion back to the Premier League. The Englishman made 37 appearances for the South Coast club, scoring twice, and now Martin is keen on bringing Downes back to the club.

However, there have been reports suggesting that West Ham are contemplating keeping the player at the club, and potentially reintegrating him into Julen Lopetegui's squad. Sheth spoke to GIVEMESPORT, clarifying the complex transfer saga that has commenced.

Sheth: Downes Saga is 'One to Watch'

West Ham are 'in a good position' regarding Downes

After a breakout year for Swansea City in 2021/22, Downes earned a £12 million move to his boyhood club West Ham. Despite showing signs of promise, the 25-year-old was unable to take the place of either Declan Rice or Tomas Soucek, and was shipped out to Southampton as James Ward-Prowse went the other way last summer.

Downes flourished under Martin, operating in a possession-oriented system where he demonstrated his passing ability and ball retention skills. Now, while the Saints are desperate to keep hold of him, Lopetgui could grant him another opportunity to prove himself at the London Stadium.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said regarding the situation:

"One of two things could potentially happen. He could reintegrate himself into the West Ham team, and they could say 'right, we've seen enough, we want you to play'. Or, they could think, 'well hold on. When he went on loan his price was probably at this level. Now that he's performed this well, if Southampton want him maybe we might just add a little zero to that price tag', just to see how much Southampton want him. So West Ham United in a good position. Flynn Downes is in a good position and Southampton will probably want to see what they can do on that front, because he was really key in everything good that Southampton did in that promotion push last season, so that will definitely be one to watch."

With Lopetegui already having the likes of Ward-Prowse, Soucek and Edson Alvarez at his disposal, he may feel Downes is surplus to requirements and look to cash in on the player. The East London side have been dealt a blow with Lucas Paqueta's potential ban, who had been a target for Manchester City and a potentially significant saleable asset, so they may look to raise funds elsewhere, meaning Downes could be sacrificed.

Downes' Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 2 Assists 2 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 3.78 Key Passes Per 90 Minutes 0.88

Southampton Expected to be Busy this Summer

Russel Martin will look to bolster his squad

While much of the Southampton squad has experience playing in the Premier League, Martin will be eager to improve a squad that will be tipped by many to be fighting for survival next season.

Coventry's Callum O'Hare has been linked with a move to the club, while players who have previously succeeded at St. Mary's in the top flight could return. Both Adam Lallana and Danny Ings are said to be being courted by the club as they prepare for Premier League football once again.

Statistics via FBRef - as of 03/06/2024