Phil Foden has emerged over the last few seasons as arguably one of the best players in world football. The 24-year-old from Stockport is not just a premier playmaker, but also one of the most prolific goalscoring midfielders in today’s game, which has deservedly seen him named as one of the 30 nominees for the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

But, before emerging as one of Manchester City’s star players, in 2018, Foden was linked with a loan move away from the Cityzens to Leeds United, then managed by Marcelo Bielsa, though no deal ever materialized.

Bielsa was known to have a good relationship with Pep Guardiola

Joining Leeds was always considered a long shot, but in 2018, the Yorkshire club had appointed Bielsa as manager, and as a well-respected figure in football, there was optimism that his stature would be enough to help attract some big names to the Championship side.

With Bielsa having a strong relationship with City manager Pep Guardiola, the thought of a prospect like Foden - who had made his senior debut for the club just the season prior, in which he made just five appearances off the bench in the Premier League – joining the club, was not considered that outlandish, and in the summer of 2018, he, along with that of Juan Foyth, who was then with Tottenham Hotspur, were heavily linked with Leeds.

Young players are sent out on loan to clubs lower down in the football pyramid all the time to develop their games. Take Harry Kane, for example, who spent time in both the Championship and League One before becoming one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history with Spurs.

With Foden looking for the chance to develop, journalist Simon O'Rourke revealed (via Through it All Together – Leeds’ coverage on SB Nation):

"I've heard Foden & Foyth are there for the club to say yes to. I assume that means they're offered and i just requires club consent, but by Jesus what a couple of signings they'd be."

In response to this Pete Schlenker, of the same source, noted:

"These types of rumours will be floating around with the obvious links between Guardiola and [Mauricio] Pochettino to Bielsa, so while they might seem a little extreme, they aren’t out of the realm of possibility… It’s a spicy rumour for sure."

Obviously, such a move would never transpire, with Foden ultimately choosing to stick with Guardiola and City to further develop his career.

Rise to Prominence in Blue

Foden is one of City’s best-ever academy products

Coming through City's academy, Foden got on the scoresheet twice in a 5-2 win to help England clinch the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup final over Spain, which saw him receive widespread media attention. A month on from that win, and Foden made his senior debut in the Cityzens' UEFA Champions League group game against Feyenoord, which saw him become just the fourth-youngest English player to appear in the competition at 17 years and 177 days.

Fifteen days later, he would make his first start in the competition, becoming the first player born in 2000 to make a start, while he was also the youngest ever English player to do so, though this was surpassed by Jude Bellingham three years later.

Fast-forward to now, and Foden has made 277 appearances in all competitions for his boyhood club, of which he has scored 88 goals and has 54 assists, firmly establishing himself as one of the best – and most highly valued - young players in the world, being virtually unplayable at times, with his quick feet, dribbling and technical prowess having even seen him draw comparisons with highly-touted legends of the game including former teammate, David Silva, and Andres Iniesta.

Ballon d’Or Nomination

Foden is one of four City players up for the coveted award

Six years on from those rumours linking him to Leeds, Foden has been named on the 30-man shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d’Or, where he is one of four City players nominated, alongside Ruben Dias, Erling Haaland, and one of the leading favourites to win the award, Rodri.

Phil Foden's Manchester City Statistics Appearances 277 Goals 88 Assists 54 Honours Premier League x6, FA Cup x2, League Cup x4, Community Shield x2, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup

Despite getting off to a slow start in the league this season, it is no surprise that the Three Lions forward should find himself on such a coveted list, after a blistering 2023-24 campaign, in which he racked up 27 goals and 12 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions, on his way to helping City lift their fourth consecutive league title, a European Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, while he also played his role in helping England reach the 2024 European Championship final.

His wonderful form also saw him collect every individual honour available, in which he was the recipient of the Premier League Player of the Year, the Football Writers Association Footballer of the Year, PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Man City’s Player of the Season. Could he add Ballon d’Or to that remarkable collection?

Though that looks unlikely due to the sheer plethora of global talent included, you’ve got to be in it to win it after all, and with his shortlist nomination, Foden still, of course, stands a chance.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, FBRef and WhoScored.com, and are accurate as of 19/10/2024.