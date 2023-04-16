Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is yet to begin contract negotiations with the club, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old is enjoying an impressive loan spell in France this term, competing with some of the best strikers in Europe for the top goalscorer award.

Arsenal news - Folarin Balogun

Balogun joined French club Stade de Reims at the start of the season and his loan spell has gone better than many would have expected.

The England youth international has scored 18 league goals in just 26 Ligue 1 starts, according to FBref.

With Mikel Arteta having Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and even Leandro Trossard to choose from a centre-forward position, it made sense for Balogun to try and test himself out on loan.

It's not Balogun's first loan spell away from Arsenal.

The young forward spent a season with Championship side Middlesbrough, scoring just three times in 21 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Sheth said about Balogun?

Sheth has suggested that Balogun is yes to discuss a contract extension at the Gunners, which could be a bit of a surprise after his impressive season.

When asked whether he thinks Arsenal and Balogun will have a big decision to make, he told GIVEMESPORT: "I think so. If you look at his contract situation, it runs until 2025. Come the summer, he will have two years left on his deal. At this stage, we're not getting any noises about any kind of contract extension.

"He's been on loan at Reims and he's been absolutely fantastic for them in Ligue 1 season. Only Jonathan David at Lille, who is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, and Kylian Mbappe have scored more goals than Balogun in the league so far, and that's 19, so it's only one more."

What's next for Balogun?

Balogun has been linked with a move away from the Gunners ahead of the summer transfer window, with Sky Germany reporting that Arsenal will demand in the region of £35m.

A permanent move abroad could be on the cards, with reports in Italy suggesting that AC Milan are showing an interest in the Arsenal forward.

However, returning to England and joining a Premier League club is also a possibility.

According to Football Insider, several sides in England are considering a move for Balogun, with the report suggesting that 'half the Premier League' could make a bid for the 18-goal striker.