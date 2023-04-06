Arsenal are unlikely to entertain a sale for Folarin Balogun in the summer transfer window, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old is enjoying an impressive season out on loan in France.

Arsenal news - Folarin Balogun

Football Insider have reported that multiple Premier League clubs are interested in signing Balogun in the summer transfer window.

Reports from Italy have suggested that the Gunners would demand a fee in the region of £35m to allow Balogun to leave the Emirates when he returns from his loan spell.

It won't be easy for Balogun once he arrives back at Arsenal, with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as out-and-out centre-forwards at the club. Leandro Trossard has also played in a central role at times since arriving at the club, and he's managed eight goal contributions in just seven Premier League starts, as per FBref.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta recently spoke about Balogun after his sensational spell in France so far. He said: "I’m so happy for him. He’s a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career. He’s really ambitious, really committed and really brave.

"We discussed a lot before he made that move whether it was the right place to go and the other choices he had. He was so convinced. I’m really happy for him because he deserves what he’s getting.

"When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it’s just incredible."

What has Jacobs said about Balogun?

Jacobs has suggested that he doesn't believe Arsenal will allow him to leave permanently this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Right now I don't see Arsenal entertaining an outright sale for Balogun in the summer. I think the two options will either be to persuade him to be a squad player and fight for his place and not want to loan him out, or send him out on one more loan and then work out whether or not he's a regular first teamer.

"I think that's what Arsenal are still debating at the moment and come the end of the season, and after pre-season when they've looked at him up close and personal, that's when they'll determine whether or not they want to keep him or explore another loan deal."

How has Balogun performed this season?

Balogun has scored 17 goals in 25 league starts for Stade de Reims this campaign, as per FBref.

The young striker has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.02 in Ligue 1 this term, averaging 0.9 key passes per game and creating seven big chances alongside his goals.

Whether he's ready to make the step up to Arsenal's first-team squad remains to be seen, but he's certainly in scintilating form.