Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has provided one difficulty the Eagles could have in securing the deal, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Roy Hodgson's side need attacking reinforcements heading into the new season.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Latest

So far this window, Palace have secured the signings of Matheus Franca and Jefferson Lerma.

The most significant transfer business at Selhurst Park this summer, however, was Wilfried Zaha leaving the club following the expiration of his contract.

The Ivorian has spent the majority of his career at the Eagles and will undoubtedly go down as one of their best ever players, so losing him is a massive blow to Hodgson and his team.

Replacing him before the window slams shut in September will be pivotal, but the capital club also need to add another striker to their ranks.

Palace's current forward options, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard, and Jordan Ayew, scored just 11 Premier League goals between them last season, as per FBref.

One player who has been linked with a move to Selhurst Park is Arsenal striker Balogun, with Football Insider reporting that Palace are keen on signing the American international.

Now, Daily Express journalist Taylor has given his verdict on Palace securing his signature this summer.

What has Taylor said about Crystal Palace and Balogun?

Taylor has suggested that if Palace can find the money, then Balogun would be a 'brilliant' signing for the Eagles.

The journalist adds that Hodgson's side needs more goals in attack, and Balogun could be the answer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I have to say I think they need a few more goals in attack. I think sometimes they've struggled with the likes of Jordan Ayew and Mateta.

"They lack a bit of productivity in terms of guaranteed output. You see some of these teams in the bottom half of the table, they've got strikers that can deliver the goods.

"Palace never really seem to have the goals in the side. If they've got the money, someone like Balogun or Eddie Nketiah. If you can get Balogun for £35m, I think he'd be brilliant. I think he would hit 15 goals."

What's next for Crystal Palace?

Although Palace need a striker, replacing Zaha will be a major priority for the Eagles.

As per the MailOnline, Palace have stepped up their interest in signing Everton winger Demarai Gray.

The Jamaican fell out of favour at Goodison Park last season and could leave the club this summer.

Another option could be Leeds United youngster Crysencio Summerville, with Leeds Live claiming that Palace are considering a move for the Dutchman.

It will be difficult to find a player capable of replicating what Zaha was done for Palace, mainly due to the lack of loyalty in football.

However, it could allow them to go in a different direction, finding a young, up-and-coming star and allowing them to grow and develop, similar to the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.