Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun will get his chance to prove himself to Mikel Arteta in pre-season, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young forward has impressed during his spell on loan in France.

Arsenal news - Folarin Balogun

Balogun spent the 2022/2023 campaign on loan at French side Reims.

The 21-year-old scored 21 league goals in 34 starts in Ligue 1, as per FBref.

His performances earned him a recent call-up to the USA senior side, after rejecting the chance to continue representing England.

Balogun scored his first goal for America on Sunday, and following the game, he spoke about his future, confirming he doesn't want to be leaving Arsenal on loan again.

He said: "What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again. I’m not sure on the discussions that are going to take place, I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But I’m just committed to now, I try to stay present."

It's understood that the Gunners are hoping to receive a fee in the region of £50m if they were to allow Balogun to leave the club on a permanent basis.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Balogun's representatives and Arsenal have recently held talks regarding his future.

What has Brown said about Balogun?

Brown has suggested that he believes Balogun will get a chance to prove himself in pre-season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Balogun is going to get a chance in pre-season. I think Mikel Arteta wants to take a good look at him and see what kind of qualities he might be able to bring next season.

"I think he's going to have to really impress in the couple of weeks that he'll get with the team otherwise he'll be back out on loan getting more experience next season."

What's next for Balogun?

It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Balogun integrated into the Arsenal first team next season, considering how highly Arteta thinks of him.

When discussing Balogun during his loan spell at Reims, Arteta described him as a 'special' talent.

It could be difficult for Balogun to receive regular game time, due to having to compete with the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus.

Kai Havertz is also in talks to join the north London club, so maybe a permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium is what he needs.