Arsenal could be focusing on outgoings for the next couple of weeks in the transfer window, and journalist Rudy Galetti has provided an update on one Gunners player, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Due to multiple incomings this summer, some players could become surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

The arrivals of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, and Kai Havertz since the window opened could force some Arsenal players to question their place in Mikel Arteta's squad.

You'd imagine, considering the investment in these three top stars, that Arteta is planning to utilise them in key-player roles next season.

What this means for some of Arsenal's players who were at the club last term remains to be seen, but there's certainly going to be increased competition for places in north London next campaign.

Granit Xhaka was one of the first players to be sacrificed, recently completing a move to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Arsenal to continue to be busy during the transfer window, but outgoings are likely to be the priority, rather than bringing in new signings.

Jacobs adds that Arteta wants a 'manageable' squad next season and they need to recoup some funds after spending significantly in the summer so far.

Now, Italian journalist Galetti has discussed another player who could be departing at the Emirates.

What has Galetti said about Arsenal?

Galetti has suggested that Folarin Balogun is a player attracting interest from Italy at the moment.

The journalist adds that Inter Milan in particular are keen, but they are looking to lower his price tag, possibly including a buy-back clause in his contract.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Arsenal have set the price that Inter Milan have considered, but the aim is to lower the price in the next days, in the next contact, maybe with a buy back clause or including something similar into the negotiation.

"Today, despite the talks ongoing with Alvaro Morata's entourage, Balogun remains at the top of Inter's list.

"Also, Juventus have shown interest in the last week for the American striker. Until Dusan Vlahovic leaves, no incoming moves on Juventus' side are expected."

Who else could Arsenal look to offload?

With Rice, Havertz, and Timber arriving, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Arsenal look to move players on in all positions.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Thomas Partey is unlikely to stay at the Emirates beyond this summer.

With Rice through the door and Havertz capable of playing in a deeper role, the Gunners appear to be going in a different direction, possibly without Partey.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has also listed Kieran Tierney as 'one to watch' in the transfer window whilst speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Scottish left-back will hold talks with Arteta to discuss whether there's going to be an opportunity to play regularly next season.

It could be a busy couple of weeks for the Gunners, with Arteta looking to trim down his squad.