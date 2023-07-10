Chelsea's move for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is now 'one to watch' at Stamford Bridge, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young striker will want reassurances at the Emirates Stadium, but he could be forced to leave the club.

Chelsea transfer news - Folarin Balogun

With Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Eddie Nketiah as centre-forward options for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side, Balogun may struggle to play regularly for the Gunners next season.

According to Sky Sports, despite having plenty of cover up front, Arsenal value Balogun at around £50m, and he's attracting interest from the Premier League.

As per Football Transfers, Chelsea have opened discussions with the agent of Balogun ahead of a potential move to Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been focusing their recruitment on signing young talent from around the globe, and Balogun certainly fits that profile.

With Chelsea allowing Havertz and Jorginho to make the switch across London, the west London club may be hoping that their positive discussions for the two players could help them in their pursuit of Balogun.

Balogun will undoubtedly be wanting first-team football wherever he goes after an impressive season out on loan with Reims.

The American striker scored 21 league goals in 34 starts for the French club last campaign, as per FBref.

What has Brown said about Balogun?

Brown has suggested that Chelsea's potential pursuit of Balogun could be 'one to watch' over the next few weeks.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "They already signed a player in Nicolas Jackson, who I think it's asking a lot of to step up and do that on a regular basis.

"Would Chelsea be in a position to spend another large chunk of money on a player who might not necessarily be their first choice striker every week?

"That seems like a false economy really for Chelsea and I'm not sure they have the money to sign two strikers who they don't regard as necessarily a first choice.

"So, it seems a bit strange from that point of view. But I don't think Chelsea would be interested in Balogun if they hadn't been given some kind of encouragement. So, I think this is one to watch over the next week or so."

Who else are Chelsea targeting up front?

As Brown touched upon, former Villarreal forward Jackson has been brought to Stamford Bridge, but he's still extremely young and isn't a natural number nine.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea have now drawn up a shortlist for the striker spot under Mauricio Pochettino.

The report claims that Elye Wahi and Dusan Vlahovic are two players that the Blues have made initial contact with, and Rasmus Holjund and Victor Osimhenc are also admired.

It appears that despite the signing of Jackson, Chelsea are still in the market for a new striker this summer.

As much as Jackson has bundles of potential, the club may be considering finding a striker who is more capable of making an instant impact in west London.