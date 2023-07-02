Crystal Palace being linked to Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun 'makes sense' at Selhurst Park, presenter HLTCO has told GIVEMESPORT.

Signing a striker could be a bit of a priority for The Eagles in the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Folarin Balogun

Balogun has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal over the last few months.

It's understood that the Gunners want around £35m to allow Balogun to leave the club, with the American international recently confirming that another loan move isn't an option for him.

He said: “What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again."

Now, according to Football Insider, Palace are considering making a move to sign Balogun this summer, but will face competition from AC Milan.

Last season, in all competitions, Palace's top goalscorer was Eberechi Eze with ten, as per the BBC.

Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta were Palace's two main centre-forward options last term, but the duo only struck nine times overall.

Wilfried Zaha has been a regular scorer for Palace over the years, hitting the back of the net 90 times for the Eagles, as per Transfermarkt.

With Zaha out of contract this month, Palace desperately need to add goals to the side.

What has HLTCO said about Balogun?

HLTCO has suggested that a move for Balogun, who was described as a 'special' player by manager Mikel Arteta, makes sense.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously, Balogun has done very well in Ligue 1 across the previous campaign. I'm not sure he will have a long-term future at Arsenal.

"He's certainly a player that when I saw the links between ourselves, it makes sense. It's just the case, for me, of whether or not we can get what we feel is a reasonable transfer fee agreed."

Would Balogun be a good signing for Palace?

As mentioned, signing a striker could be a priority for Palace, and Balogun certainly knows where the net is.

Last season, whilst on loan at French side Reims, the 21-year-old scored 21 Ligue 1 goals in 34 starts, according to FBref.

Whether Balogun can translate that to the Premier League remains to be seen, and a loan move would probably be a safer bet for The Eagles.

However, with Balogun ruling out a temporary departure from the Emirates Stadium, Palace may have to bite the bullet and take a risk on the young striker.