Folarin Balogun is having a breakout season.

The Arsenal man is currently on a season-long loan at Reims and he is enjoying a superb campaign in Ligue 1.

Balogun has been integral for Reims as they currently occupy eighth in France's top tier.

The 21-year-old has scored an impressive 16 times in 26 Ligue 1 matches.

Only two players have scored more than Balogun in France's top tier in 2022/23: Lille's Jonathan David and Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

Folarin Balogun not included in England's latest squad

Despite his impressive form in front of goal this season, Balogun has not been called up to England's latest squad.

Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Ivan Toney are among the names that have been chosen ahead of Balogun.

Read more: Gareth Southgate announces England Euro 2024 Qualifiers Squad

Folarin Balogun appears to react after missing out on England squad

Balogun has impressed for England's U21s in the past.

He has made 13 appearances for the Young Lions, scoring seven times.

But, despite his electric form, Gareth Southgate has decided the time is not right for Balogun to make the step up.

Balogun, who is also able to represent United States and Nigeria, has appeared to vent his frustration after missing out on the squad.

He posted a cryptic message on Instagram shortly after the squad was announced. View it below...

He wrote: "In life go where you're appreciated. Be easy".

Folarin Balogun in talks to represent United States

Balogun's post comes just a day after it was revealed that he was in talks to represent United States.

United States caretaker manager Anthony Hudson said on Wednesday, per Goal: “All I’ll say, there is open dialogue with him and his team. That dialogue is continuing. That’s all I can say.”

Balogun was born in the United States and represented them at U18 level. It appears he could well switch allegiance to The Stars and Stripes once more.

The Arsenal loanee also expressed his desire to play for Nigeria in October 2022.

Balogun is emerging into one of the best strikers in Europe and he will no doubt thrive for whichever nation he chooses to represent.