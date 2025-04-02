Augusta National - a golf club with a 91-year association with the Masters. A course with heritage and history that most sporting arenas and grounds can only aspire to. To think of Augusta is to dream of the coveted Green Jacket and to cross Sarazen Bridge. It is to hope and pray as one begins the treacherous three-hole stretch known as Amen Corner.

For most mere mortals, these are experiences afforded to very few. For everyone at the edge of the fairways, there is another tradition, and a welcome one at that: the most affordable concessions in all of professional sport. Ahead of the Masters, fans were given a glimpse into the price structure of Augusta's concessions as the preceding tournament gets underway. The Augusta National Women's Amateur (ANWA) begins today, the 2nd of April, and attendee Claire Rogers' post on X suggests that Augusta's very considerate concession prices are set to continue.

Food Prices at Augusta National

A journalist has revealed the menu & the prices for the ANWA

The menu, which offers sandwiches for as little as $1.50 and freshly brewed coffee for $2.00 a cup, offers a modest menu to attendees of the women's amateur tournament. This is predicted to expand significantly for the bigger crowds expected at the Masters the following week.

As one of the four Majors in professional golf, the Masters is a sporting event that not only attracts fans from all over the United States, but all over the world. Considering the heavy cost of not only tickets for the event, but travel to the tournament, organisers at Augusta continuously aim to make the experience at the course as affordable as possible.

With the typical prices for entry to the Masters, it's for good reason too. Entry into Augusta's hallowed grounds during the tournament ranges between $1,061 and $2,300 - and it's worth noting that the former only provides the buyer with access to the Monday practice round.