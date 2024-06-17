Highlights Footage has emerged of Alex Pereira in a brutal sparring session just weeks away from his rematch with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.

UFC fans were left gutted after the promotion confirmed that Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler was officially off last week.

Pereira appears to be ramping up training for his clash against the Czech star.

The pay-per-view card on the 29th of June was set to play host to the long-awaited return of the Irishman - who hasn't fought since losing to Dustin Poirier back in 2021.

Following the cancellation of the fight, Dana White announced the new look of the UFC 303 fight card for International Fight Week on the 29th of June.

The UFC chief confirmed that Pereira and Prochazka would go toe-to-toe once again. The Brazilian, who defended his light-heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, will be making a quick turnaround against the Czech star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alex Pereira has fought only eight times in the UFC - and has already won titles at middleweight and light heavyweight.

The pair have already fought back in November 2023 for the then-vacant title. Pereira went on to secure a TKO victory in the second round, with Prochazka now looking to get his revenge in the rematch.

The Brazilian looks in fine condition

Pereira - who recently revealed his current weight - will need to shed a sizable amount of pounds to make championship weight for the contest.

'Poatan' also released footage on his YouTube channel showing fans the moment in which he accepted the fight at UFC 303. While travelling in Australia, he received a call providing details of the short-notice opportunity. Through his responses on his side of the phone call, there was little hesitancy in Pereira when accepting the rematch on barely two weeks' notice.

With the 36-year-old now having to ramp up training for the scheduled showdown with Prochazka, footage has emerged of the light-heavyweight king sparring just over two weeks ago - before the new UFC 303 main event was confirmed.

In the clip, fans can see the former middleweight champion hunting his sparring partner down and landing several left jabs to the body before throwing a right hand upstairs.

As ever, the video shows off just how big 'Poatan' is ahead of yet another championship title fight. The Brazilian will be looking to successfully defend the 205-pound title for a second time at UFC 303.

Pereira Explains Accepting Short Notice Fight

The Brazilian faces a tough test at UFC 303

Since he was signed to the UFC back in 2021, 'Poatan' has established himself as a real star and is now one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

The 36-year-old became a UFC champion in just his fourth fight in the organisation, knocking out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 back in 2022.

He has since moved up a weight division and struck gold in the 205-pound division after knocking out Prochazka in the first encounter.

That said, the Czech Republic native had his moments in the first round and had Pereira backpedalling at times. Taking the Prochazka fight on such short notice is a huge risk, but 'Poatan' is aware of the threat that his opponent possesses and has recently taken to social media to voice faith in his abilities.