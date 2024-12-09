UFC champion Belal Muhammad was embarrassingly denied entry to the Octagon at UFC 310 on Saturday night. The welterweight titleholder was attempting to enter the cage to confront his next contender, but officials nearby seemingly didn't know who he was.

The co-main event of the pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena saw highly-ranked welterweights Ian Machado Garry and Shavkat Rahkmanov face off in a five-round title eliminator. After winning a decision on the judges' scorecards, the fighter from Kazakhstan would emerge the victor, setting up a future championship bout with Muhammad. In his post-fight interview, Rahkmonov called for the champion to step inside the Octagon to face off. However, intensity fizzled from the face-off as Muhammad was initially stopped by security.

Belal Muhammad Seemingly Isn't Well Known in Las Vegas

"Security doesn't know he's the champ"

Following the call-out from Rahkmonov, Muhammad began to make his way to the cage. However, once he reached the barrier, security stopped Belal from moving any further.

Confusion began to spread among UFC officials as Muhammad was halted, leading to a comment from Joe Rogan as he waited inside of the Octagon, "Security doesn't know he's the champ, let him in". However, after seemingly conferring with one another, the security team permitted access to Muhammad.

When asked by Rogan how he felt about a fight with his now-future opponent, Muhammad responded:

"I'm excited for it man. I see the crowd booing, right? Those boos are going to turn to tears real soon, guys. Just another victim that I see that I'm going to break, another 0 I'm going to take. 'Bully B' is going to be 'and-still', no matter what."

Responding to Muhammad, Rahkmonov stated, "Get ready, no more injuries. We'll find out who's better, man."

It is currently unclear as to when the two will be rescheduled to fight. However, Muhammad did tell MMA Junkie that he was "cleared and go to go", following his injury.

Conor McGregor Reacts to Muhammad's Security Mix-up

McGregor posted a voice note following the UFC 310 co-main event

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor found significant amusement in the aftermath of the co-main event, as he posted a voice note to X about Belal Muhammad.

"[Laughing] The security doesn't know he's the champ! Look at the state of this ****. The security doesn't know he's the champ! I'm not surprised mother******.... Who's this f****** guy? 'Who the f*** is that guy', is what the security said."

When asked about McGregor at the post-event press conference, Dana White did not confirm if Conor McGregor would return to the UFC Octagon. "Conor [McGregor] hasn't been fighting here in I don't know how long... If he does fight, it will be sometime next year."