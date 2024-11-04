Manchester United midfielder Casemiro lost his cool with teammate Alejandro Garnacho during their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon after the youngster failed to release the ball to Noussair Mazraoui down the left-hand side at an all-crucial moment.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, taking charge of his first Premier League game of his managerial career, was denied three points after Moises Caicedo’s well-struck equaliser in the 74th minute cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ effort from the spot.

But the eagle-eyed viewers among us have spotted an incident between Casemiro, a seasoned professional, and Garnacho, who remains in the infancy of his career, as the Red Devils – once again – endured misery in the final third.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd have now endured their worst start to a league (12 points in ten games) since 1986/87.

In a game that threw up a lack of clear-cut chances for either side, what Manchester United’s forward line could not afford was to be lacklustre in their decision-making.

In the 85th minute of regulation time, Garnacho received the ball in the left-half space with Mazraoui, who has endured a fantastic start to proceedings at Old Trafford, flying up the wing to receive the ball. The Argentine, however, didn’t release it early enough and lost possession to Pedro Neto.

With the score poised at 1-1, the Blues winger drove at a porous Manchester United midfield and back line, looking to exploit the space, and Casemiro – who endured a difficult outing against Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia – was forced into bringing him down.

Receiving a yellow card for his troubles, the former Real Madrid was caught glowering and delivering some choice words to the Garnacho, who is widely regarded as one of the best young players in world football.

Not only did the latter make a poor decision at a crucial moment for the hosts, but Casemiro’s frustration may also stem from the fact that the 20-year-old didn’t even attempt to track back and help his fellow teammates after losing possession of the ball.

Thanks to a lack of creativity in and around the visitor's box, Casemiro was actually crucial in Manchester United’s opener. Clipping a delightful ball into Rasmus Hojlund, the young Dane’s ankles were clipped by Robert Sanchez – leading to Robert Jones pointing to the spot.