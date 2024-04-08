Highlights New footage has emerged to show Liverpool's penalty decision against Manchester United may not have been as clear-cut as first thought.

Contact between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harvey Elliott appeared to happen when the latter was already on his way down.

Salah's spot-kick meant he became the highest-scoring opposition player against Man United in Premier League history.

The decision to award Liverpool a late penalty against Manchester United has been questioned by fans and pundits alike as new footage emerges which appears to show that the contact between Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harvey Elliott didn't happen until the latter was already on his way down.

Mohamed Salah converted the spot-kick to rescue a point for the Reds at Old Trafford after Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo scored two wonderful goals to cancel out Luis Diaz's first-half opener. This goal meant the Egyptian became the highest-scoring opposition player against Manchester United in the Premier League with 11 goals.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah became the player to score in the most consecutive Premier League games against Manchester United at Old Trafford (4).

The point left Jurgen Klopp's men behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race as the Gunners boast the superior goal difference. They are, however, level on points with their title rivals with seven games to go after salvaging the late draw against their arch-rivals. However, many have now cast doubt over whether Liverpool should have even been handed the opportunity to equalise from 12 yards.

Man United Unfortunate to Concede Penalty

But Wan-Bissaka gave the referee a decision to make

Heading into the final part of the match and needing a goal, Klopp turned to his trusted super-sub this season, Elliott, who came on to replace a misfiring Darwin Nunez. The youngster has managed to have an impact in many games when coming off the bench, and the encounter at Old Trafford was no different.

Linking up with Salah on the right-hand side of the Red Devils' penalty area, the 21-year-old went down under the challenge from Wan-Bissaka, who was playing in an unnatural left-back role. The defender launched himself into the tackle - always a risk inside the penalty area - but a new angle has revealed that his foot didn't make contact with the Liverpool ace until he was already on the way down.

Elliott appeared to already be falling over before his right boot got stuck under the flailing leg of Wan-Bissaka. It's not only United fans that can feel hard done by with the decision, as Arsenal and Manchester City could also live to rue the point gained by their title rivals. Watch the footage below:

Gary Neville Unconvinced by Penalty Decision

On Sky Sports' commentary team for the huge fixture was Peter Drury along with ex-players from the two sides, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville. As has happened in the past, cameras picked up several moments between the pair of retired defenders as the game went on.

One incident that was spotted by fans was the perplexed reaction of Neville when the penalty was awarded before he said something in the ear of his colleague. It's unclear whether this was in response to the dubious nature of the penalty award or something completely unrelated. Nonetheless, he is likely to have the same opinion as the vast majority of disgruntled Man United fans.

Refereeing decisions seem to come under scrutiny every week in the Premier League, but VAR also didn't step in to help referee Anthony Taylor, who saw the leg of Wan-Bissaka flying in the direction of Elliott with only a split second to make the call.