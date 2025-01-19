Slow-motion footage of Kai Havertz's disallowed goal against Aston Villa has ignited widespread debate among fans after Arsenal stumbled again in the Premier League title race. The incident was one of the most discussed moments from Saturday's clash in north London.

Earlier in the day, Liverpool secured a dramatic 2-0 victory over Brentford, with super-sub Darwin Nunez scoring twice in stoppage time. This put the pressure on Arsenal to claim all three points and stay within striking distance of the Reds. However, the Gunners faltered. Despite taking a 2-0 lead into the final half-hour, a relentless 18-minute surge from their visitors saw the scores levelled following goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins.

With only five minutes remaining, Havertz thought he had secured the decisive 3-2 goal when Mikel Merino's shot deflected off him and into the net. However, the goal was chalked off after just a six-second VAR review, ruling it a handball. The decision has faced heavy scrutiny since, with Gunners fans alleging unfairness, but a new angle has now been released that appears to show John Brooks made the right call.

Angles shown on TV sparked confusion and debate

At the time of the disallowed goal, which led to Arsenal giving Liverpool an extra two-point lead at the top of the league summit, the Premier League Match Centre posted to X: "The Arsenal goal was awarded on-field. The VAR established that the ball hit Havertz's arm immediately before entering the goal and recommended that the goal was disallowed."

But angles shown during TNT Sports' coverage (see footage below), appeared to show the ball hitting the German international's stomach, igniting outrage among Arsenal fans.

New footage taken from behind the goal, however, sheds new, more conclusive evidence of why Havertz's goal wasn't allowed to stand. Watch the video below:

The draw now leaves Arsenal trailing Liverpool by six points, which could be extended to nine points if Arne Slot's side can find victory in their game in hand against Everton on February 12th. Much of the blame will undoubtedly be attributed to the Gunners' growing injury concerns, but squandering a two-goal lead in the second half is unacceptable for any team aspiring to claim their first Premier League title in 20 years.

Following their recent setbacks - including an FA Cup exit and a 2-0 loss to Newcastle in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final - Mikel Arteta must quickly find solutions ahead of their crucial matches against Dinamo Zagreb and Wolves, before they face a visit from reigning champions Manchester City on the first weekend of February.