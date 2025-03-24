Summary WWE are currently embarking on a European Road to WrestleMania.

CM Punk's arrival in Nottingham led to an emotional reaction from the Best in the World.

Punk's WrestleMania match brings about intrigue.

As WWE continues to sail through Europe, WrestleMania's April date edges ever so closer. A two-night event emanating from Las Vegas, the Show of Shows is slowly taking shape. With less than four weeks until the first bell rings in the Allegiant Stadium, the WWE Universe is currently enjoying a spell of WWE programming with raucous atmospheres.

Having visited Barcelona, Brussels, and Bologna for Raw and SmackDown, the WWE has also been dipping its toes in other territories for live events. Providing fans in Nottingham with a night of unforgettable action, it appears the love that CM Punk was receiving was getting the better of him, as footage of the Best in the World tearing up at ringside goes viral.

WWE's Road to WrestleMania 11-city Europe tour landed in their seventh location when they arrived in Nottingham. A card that saw Rey Mysterio defeat Finn Balor and Bron Breakker defeat Sheamus, the main event was a seismic tag team match that the WWE Universe are jealous of. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes teamed together to take on and defeat the unconventional duo of Gunther and Solo Sikoa. A powerhouse team of WWE's two biggest babyfaces, videos of the duo in Nottingham have since gone viral online.

CM Punk's Emotional Entrance

The occasion got the better of the WWE Superstar

A team that the WWE Universe are desperate to see on WWE programming, live events always bring about memorable moments. Punk had just wrestled Gunther the night before he teamed up with the American Nightmare. Fulfilling as many dream scenarios as possible before his focus turns to his WrestleMania match, the love that the Best in the World received in Nottingham brought the WWE Superstar to tears.

CM Punk's WrestleMania Match

A huge Triple Threat Match awaits

WWE's past episode of SmackDown took place in Bologna, Italy, with a colossal main event promised. A show that received mixed reviews, the ending segment did culminate in a seismic match being announced for WrestleMania 41. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Punk have been intertwined with one another since The Shield days, with their interactions recently becoming more dramatic.

Having incidentally cost each other a chance at winning the Royal Rumble, Rollins went one step further and caused Punk to miss out on his first WrestleMania main event at the Elimination Chamber. Unable to stop getting each other's way, a dramatic brawl in Italy saw a Triple Threat match announced for Las Vegas. A bout that the WWE Universe are excited to witness, there is still a way to go regarding the storytelling.