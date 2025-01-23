Recent reports made claims that the YouTuber Logan Paul’s next boxing opponent would be UFC star Conor McGregor. This was seemingly confirmed by a meeting between the two on their way to the inauguration of Donald Trump.

The confrontation appeared cordial enough, but there was an underlying veil of tension due to McGregor’s erratic behaviour. The fighter appeared to discharge any worries by starting with: “It’s all sweet here, it’s all sweet.” But after saying that, he immediately changed gears in typical Conor McGregor fashion.

“You kept your mouth shut, you did,” McGregor said to Logan. “I thought we were gonna get the fight going.” As Logan tried to respond in a timid manner, McGregor made sure to tell him: “You’re very quiet."

He continued: “You’re giving it all this, Dana this, Dana that. You’re f****** controlled by the WWE as well. Don’t be giving it all this mega stip."

Video: Conor McGregor Confronts Logan & Jake Paul

Logan, accompanied by his brother, Jake, appeared taken aback by McGregor’s hyperactive direct approach, with Logan saying, “It’s 8am, how?” as the fighter walked off. Podcaster and comedian, Theo Von, who was also in attendance, quipped that McGregor had a Zyn in his brain.

Conor McGregor & Logan Paul's professional boxing records (as of 23/01/25) Conor McGregor Logan Paul Fights 1 2 Wins 0 1 Losses 1 1

The group were all sharing the same bus on their way to Capitol Hill, so their showdown continued. Standing in the aisle, McGregor loudly proclaimed: “This is the real deal in front of you, you know that." The Paul brothers shared some awkward glances between each other as it was obvious that they were a little intimidated.

“Here’s the deal,” McGregor said. “I’m gonna slap the head off the two of youse and KSI, all day. Youse are nixers to me, a side job.” Referencing McGregor’s absence from the Octagon, Logan responded: “You can’t even do your main job, how are you going to do your side job?"